Dundrum Home For Sale With Nature Views And Ballsbridge Apartment On Market

Explore listings for a €445,000 detached home in Co Waterford and a €450,000 apartment in Dublin 4. Discover layout details, energy ratings, and location benefits.

Property markets in Ireland continue to show activity with distinct offerings in both rural counties and the capital. A detached residence in Co Waterford is currently available through REA Spratt for €445,000. Simultaneously, a one-bedroom apartment in Ballsbridge is listed by Lansdowne Partnership for €450,000. These properties represent diverse living environments for potential buyers seeking different lifestyles.

Nature Surrounds Waterford Detached Residence

The home located in Country Tig Toibin, Ballylemon, and Cappagh offers a retreat within a natural setting. REA Spratt has listed this detached four-bedroom property at €445,000. The estate provides a serene atmosphere while maintaining proximity to essential amenities in the nearby seaside town of Dungarvan, which is just a ten-minute drive away. This location appeals to those who prefer space and greenery without being completely isolated from town life.

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The structure spans 200 square meters, equating to 2,153 square feet, across three distinct levels. The interior layout includes a sittingroom, a TV room, a diningroom, a kitchen, and a utility room. A downstairs loo adds convenience for ground-floor visitors. The upper levels contain four double bedrooms, providing ample space for families or those needing dedicated workspaces.

Additionally, the property features a study situated under the eaves. This area can serve as a quiet office or a library. The grounds surrounding the house are mature and nicely landscaped, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and privacy of the residence. A block-built shed is also present on the premises, offering storage or creative space for hobbyists who require a dedicated workshop.

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Colligan Woods And Local Schools Nearby

Proximity to recreational areas is a significant feature of this Co Waterford property. Colligan Woods is located approximately a five-minute drive from the home, providing opportunities for hiking and nature walks. This natural asset adds value for residents who enjoy outdoor activities close to their doorstep.

Education infrastructure is also easily accessible. The local national school is within a five-minute drive, which is a practical advantage for families with children. The combination of educational facilities, recreational woods, and a spacious family home makes this listing particularly attractive to buyers looking to settle in the Dungarvan area. The energy rating for the home is Ber C Plus, indicating a relatively efficient energy performance for the property type and age.

Ballsbridge Apartment Offers City Convenience

In contrast to the rural setting of the Waterford home, the property at 41 The Oaks, Herbert Park Lane, presents an urban lifestyle opportunity in Ballsbridge. Listed by Lansdowne Partnership for €450,000, this well-presented one-bedroom apartment is situated on the fourth floor. The building overlooks Herbert Park, a central green space in the heart of Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The apartment extends to approximately 49 square meters, which is 529 square feet. The layout begins with an entrance hall that leads into a modern kitchen. The living and dining areas share a space that benefits from a large double window. This architectural feature allows abundant natural light to enter the room, creating a bright and airy environment for daily living.

The sleeping quarter consists of a spacious double bedroom equipped with fitted wardrobes. This storage solution helps maximize the available floor space in the bedroom. A modern bathroom completes the interior facilities, ensuring contemporary comfort for the resident. The property lacks a balcony, which is noted as a minus for some buyers, but the indoor space is efficiently utilized.

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Transport Links And Park Access Highlighted

Location remains a key selling point for the Ballsbridge apartment. The residence is a short walk from the 32-acre expanse of Herbert Park. This large green area offers residents a quiet retreat for leisure activities within the city. The surrounding neighborhood, including Ballsbridge village, provides additional access to shops and cafes.

Connectivity to the wider city is another advantage. The property is easily accessible to Dart and bus links. These transport options provide direct routes to the city centre, making commuting convenient for professionals. The combination of a central location, park views, and public transport access positions this apartment as a practical choice for single professionals or small households seeking a city-adjacent base. The energy rating for this apartment is also Ber C Plus, reflecting modern building standards in this area.

Comparing Urban And Rural Living Costs

Buyers evaluating these two listings face a choice between rural tranquility and urban convenience. The Co Waterford home at €445,000 offers significantly more land and internal space. However, the listing notes that a car is necessary to get around, highlighting the dependence on private transport in the Country Tig Toibin area. This is a standard requirement for many rural properties in Ireland.

Conversely, the Dublin 4 apartment at €450,000 is priced higher per square meter but offers walkability and public transport. While the square footage is smaller, the location within a prestigious Dublin neighborhood commands a premium. Buyers must weigh the desire for a garden and study space against the convenience of being close to city amenities and the Dart service. Both properties are currently on the market, offering entry points into different segments of the Irish residential real estate landscape.