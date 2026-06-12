Dunlevy and Kelly Strike Gold at UEC European Championships in Maniago

Irish para-cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly win time trial gold at the European Championships, continuing their successful partnership with a narrow victory over Great Britain.

Irish cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly secured gold at the UEC European Championships in Maniago, Italy on Friday, winning the time trial narrowly ahead of Britain's Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

The reigning world champions in the event, Dunlevy and Kelly added another title to their successful partnership, covering the 27.9km distance in 36:24.06, just 0.75 seconds ahead of Unwin and Holl. This victory adds to their impressive record, which includes gold in the time trial at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, as well as silver medals in the individual pursuit and road race.

The duo's consistent performance underscores their dominance in para-cycling, as they continue to build on their legacy as one of Ireland's most successful cycling partnerships. A second Irish duo, Sinead Greenan and Alice Sharpe, finished fourth in the WB time trial in Maniago with a time of 37:32.7, while Italy's Marianna Agostini and Elena Bissolati took third place in 36:57.80. In the WC2 category, Heather Jameson secured a bronze medal behind Switzerland's Flurina Rigling and Britain's Amelia Cass.

Richael Timothy also claimed a third-place finish in the WC3 event, where Germany's Marie Quellhorst and France's Tifany Huot Marchand took first and second respectively. The Irish contingent showed strong performances across multiple categories, highlighting the depth of talent in Irish para-cycling.

However, not all results went Ireland's way. After a promising start, Steve McGowan crashed out of the MH3 time trial, and Allister MacSorley finished fifth in the MH4 category. In the MB time trial, Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin placed eighth, while Ciaran O'Toole and Con Scully finished 15th.

Despite these setbacks, the overall performance of the Irish team at the championships was commendable, with multiple podium finishes and a gold medal that reinforces Ireland's status as a powerhouse in para-cycling. The European Championships serve as a key milestone in the lead-up to future international competitions, including the Paralympics and World Championships





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Katie-George Dunlevy Linda Kelly UEC European Championships Para-Cycling Ireland

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