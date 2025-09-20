Dunlevy and Kelly Triumph Again: Para-cycling Duo Claim World Championship Gold

Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly continue their dominant run, winning two more gold medals at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships. This victory adds to their already impressive collection of achievements, solidifying Dunlevy's status as Ireland's most successful Paralympic athlete.

Irish para-cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly , after being celebrated as sportswomen of the month following their Paralympic gold and silver medals, have again displayed their exceptional talent by securing two more World Championship golds. Dunlevy, reflecting on her future, mentioned the need to consider life beyond cycling, acknowledging her age and the long career she has had.

This introspection came before the UCI Para-cycling World Championships in Belgium, where the duo once again showcased their dominance, demonstrating that they can indeed continue to excel in the sport. Dunlevy and Kelly successfully defended their Time Trial and Road Race titles, marking the fifth time Dunlevy has achieved this golden double. Her cycling career spans 11 years, beginning with her first medal at the World Championships, and has accumulated an impressive collection of honors. With a staggering 17 World Championship medals, including four gold, six silver, and three bronze, Dunlevy stands as Ireland's most decorated Paralympic athlete. \The Time Trial victory was relatively smooth, with Dunlevy and Kelly overcoming windy conditions to defeat their British rivals by a considerable margin. However, the Road Race presented numerous challenges. Dunlevy described the race as incredibly difficult, mentioning a slow puncture, a wheel change, and a chain getting stuck multiple times. These issues, combined with challenging conditions, left them behind the Polish leaders. Despite being 25 seconds behind with only two laps to go, Dunlevy and Kelly displayed remarkable resilience. As Kelly emphasized, they are fighters who never give up. They fought back, caught the Polish team, and ultimately won the race by a significant margin. This victory solidified their status as three-time double-double world champions, a goal they had been striving for. Dunlevy highlighted the race's difficulty, citing the chain issues as a major obstacle. Their year's work will conclude after a 50k Tour de France Sportif, after which Dunlevy will determine her future plans. The recent World Championships might have convinced her that her competitive spirit is far from extinguished, suggesting the possibility of continuing her successful career. \The duo's achievements have brought a surge of inspiration and pride to Irish sports fans. Their unwavering determination, skill, and ability to overcome adversity are a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication. The challenges they faced in the Road Race only highlight their resilience and the strength of their partnership. Dunlevy and Kelly’s story serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance and the rewards that come with unwavering commitment to one's goals. Their continued success not only elevates Irish para-cycling on the global stage but also inspires athletes and fans alike, demonstrating that with hard work and a fighting spirit, anything is possible. The upcoming Tour de France Sportif marks the culmination of their current season, and the outcome of this competition will play a role in Dunlevy's decisions for the coming year. Their accomplishments serve as a source of pride and allow sports fans to dream again





