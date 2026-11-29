Eobha McAllister's 58th-minute free gave Dunloy a 1-9 to 0-11 win over Dicksboro, sending them to their first All-Ireland club final. Sarsfields also advanced, beating St Finbarr's 1-18 to 2-9 in the other semi-final.

Dunloy Cúchullains secured a 1-9 to 0-11 victory over Dicksboro at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow, booking their first-ever All-Ireland senior club camogie final appearance.

Dunloy Secure First Final Appearance

Eobha McAllister slotted a 58th-minute pointed free to edge the Antrim side ahead. They will now face four-time champions Sarsfields in the final at Croke Park. The game saw Dunloy overturn a five-point deficit. Aoife Prendergast had pointed in the 19th minute to put Dicksboro 0-6 to 0-1 ahead.

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But Dunloy, managed by Gary O'Kane, had already trailed by seven points to Cushendall in the county final, so they were never likely to wilt. McAllister slotted four placed balls to help cut the gap to two points at half-time, 0-7 to 0-5. Early in the second half, two Prendergast frees doubled that margin, but a 44th-minute goal by Caoimhe Molloy, after a strong run by her sister Katie, threw the game back into the melting pot.

Dunloy registered the last four points, though there was some debate about the final free awarded when Eimear Johnston was adjudged to have been fouled. McAllister held her nerve to score. The 2022 All-Ireland champions Dicksboro then had a last chance with a free from around 50 metres out. Prendergast, who has rescued Dicksboro and Kilkenny many times, had scored eight of her side's points from frees in this game.

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But this time she dragged her shot just marginally wide of the posts. Referee Joe Mullins blew the whistle after Clodagh O'Kane's puckout, and the Dunloy party got under way. Dunloy are now attempting to become just the second Antrim team to win the club's biggest prize, after O'Donovan Rossa's triumph in 2008. Dicksboro's Tara Clifford and Katie Molloy of Dunloy were among those involved in the semi-final.

Dicksboro Early Dominance Challenged

Early on, it looked as if Dicksboro might walk away with it, as their experience of this level told. Conditions were good for the time of year, with little more than the very slightest breeze, but both teams struggled to find a flow and scores were not as regular as expected. When scores did come, they were largely from the girls in maroon. Amy Clifford started with a corker from 40 metres after just 30 seconds.

Eobha McAllister equalised from a free soon afterwards, but the next five points came from the stick of Dicksboro's unerring free-taker Aoife Prendergast. The Kilkenny stalwart did what she has done so often, splitting the posts with minimum fuss time and time again to punish repeated Dunloy transgressions. Five-in-a-row opened that margin, but an Áine Magill score seemed to settle the Antrim representatives, and McAllister added three points, from a free and two 45s, to leave a point in it.

Caitlin Crawford had a shot at goal saved by Cara Duggan, who had a very good game between the posts for Dicksboro. But it was Prendergast who had the final say of the half to make it 0-7 to 0-5 at the break. Dunloy exerted early pressure in the second half, with Duggan making a good save and McAllister missing an easy free.

When Prendergast doubled the lead with a couple of successful frees, it seemed as if Dicksboro were making a definitive move to returning to the decider, but the goal gave Dunloy renewed hope. Dicksboro responded brilliantly with points from Rachel Dowling and Ciara Phelan, but they were reeled in with a pointed free by McAllister followed by an inspirational score from player of the match, Bríd Magill.

McAllister brought the sides level and the teenager showed remarkable composure to slot the winner. Dunloy scorers: É McAllister 0-7 (5fs, 2 45s); C Molloy 1-0; Á Magill, B Magill 0-1 each. Dicksboro scorers: A Prendergast 0-8 (fs); A Clifford, R Dowling, C Phelan 0-1 each. DUNLOY CÚCHULLAINS: C O'Kane, S McIlhatton, Bríd Magill, K Mullan, E Kearns, K Laverty, C Conlon, Bronagh Magill, Eimear Johnston, Casey Crawford, Caitlin Crawford, C Molloy, E McAllister, K Molloy, A Magill.

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Subs: N McAtamney for Caitlin Crawford (34), E McMullan for Bronagh Magill (50). DICKSBORO: C Duggan, K Byrne, T Clifford, A Carroll, C Phelan, C Dowling, N Phelan, A O'Gorman, A Browne, A McHardy, O Hanrick, R Dowling, A Clifford, A Prendergast, R Kelly. Subs: E Hogan for Clifford (47), C Carroll for Kelly (54). Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare).

Sarsfields Book Ninth Final Spot

In the second semi-final, four-time champions Sarsfields maintained their 100 per cent record in senior club camogie semi-finals to book a place in the final for the ninth time. They beat last year's beaten finalist St Finbarr's 1-18 to 2-9. The game was nip and tuck for a long time, but when it hit its definitive period, it was the Galwegians who had the greater scoring threat to pull away.

Sarsfields were delighted to see Siobhán McGrath get off the mark with a point in 29 seconds. St Finbarr's have significant firepower themselves, not least in GPA Player of the Year Sorcha McCartan. The powerful attacker did all of her damage from placed balls, though Sarsfields' discipline improved in the second half and especially in the closing quarter, when they managed to prevent the lightning-quick Kate Wall getting on the ball.

McCartan converted a couple of frees, but All-Star Caoimhe Kelly brought the sides level with her first of three points from play. That started a purple patch for Sarsfields, with Shannon Corcoran showing a clean pair of heels to Kate Cahalane before dispatching past Ciara Hurley for a goal in the 11th minute.

Sarsfields Claim Penalty Advantage

McCartan slotted a pair of frees, either side of a point by player of the match Sarah Spellman, before Ray Kelly awarded a penalty to the Munster champions after Laoise McGrath tugged at Ella Wigginton Barrett. McCartan gave Eva Murray no chance. Points from Nicole Olden, the Barrs' first score from play after great work by Orlaith Cahalane, and a McCartan free swung matters around, with the Blues now two points in front.

But it was all Sarsfields from there to the end of the half, in scoring terms at least, with Siobhán McGrath scoring two brilliant points from play and seeing her side take a 1-8 to 1-6 lead into the break. Hopper McGrath's side carried that momentum into the second half with four straight points from Spellman, Kelly on the double and a Siobhán McGrath free.

St Finbarr's cut the gap to the minimum when Ciara Golden stitched a shot to the net after a fantastic cross-field pass by Orlaith Cahalane in the 43rd minute. Hard though they tried, St Finbarr's could not get any closer. Indeed, Brian O'Sullivan's charges only managed one more point. Sarsfields suffered a late injury scare to Siobhán McGrath, but they will be hoping she will be recovered for their return to Croke Park.