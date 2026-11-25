Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died at age 65 after a public battle with metastatic prostate cancer. The band pays tribute to his foundational role in their global success and enduring legacy.

Andy Taylor, the guitarist who helped establish Duran Duran as global pop megastars, has died. He was 65 years old. The musician passed away following a private battle with stage four metastatic prostate cancer, a diagnosis he first received in 2018. The family confirmed his death to Variety, honoring his dual legacy as a brilliant musician and a devoted family man.

Taylor's illness had been kept largely private until 2022. At that time, he disclosed his condition publicly while the band prepared for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This announcement allowed him to speak openly about his health while celebrating the group's historic achievements.

Also read Vanity Fair Publishes Critique Of Taylor Swift's Public Persona

Family and Band Tributes

The family released a heartfelt statement emphasizing his personal values over his celebrity status. "To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," the statement read. They described him as the rock of their family, noting that music brought incredible experiences but family always came first.

Duran Duran issued a separate tribute highlighting his musical impact. They recalled how he arrived in Birmingham from the northeast with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in their potential. The band credited his playing with driving the songs that took them around the world, adding that his dry wit and no-nonsense outlook gave the group its edge during their most extraordinary years.

Advertisement

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Andy Taylor was born in 1961 and grew up in Cullercoats, Northumberland, England. He came from a family involved in the local fishing industry. He began playing the guitar at the age of 11 and received tutoring from Dave Black of the David Bowie backing band, the Spiders from Mars. He left school early to pursue music, playing in bands on the working men's club scene.

In 1980, he joined the nascent Duran Duran. The band had formed in 1978 but had an unsettled lineup. They advertised for a guitarist in Melody Maker, and Taylor traveled to Birmingham to audition. He later recalled that out of 40 candidates, he was the only one who knew how to tune up and play.

Rise to International Stardom

Simon Le Bon joined as the frontman the following month. By February 1981, Duran Duran released their debut single, Planet Earth. Their July release of Girls on Film, propelled by Taylor's ultra-tight and rhythmic guitar playing, made them major stars in the UK and US. The album Rio, released in 1982, cemented their international image and reached the top 10 in both countries.

Their follow-up album, Seven and the Ragged Tiger, topped the UK chart. In a 1983 interview with Smash Hits, Taylor described his sudden fame as "a hobby gone mad." That same year, he opened a wine bar named Rio in Whitley Bay, in his native Tyneside, showing his continued connection to his roots.

Advertisement

Side Projects and Solo Career

Following their third album, Duran Duran went on a brief hiatus. During this period, Taylor and bassist John Taylor formed the Power Station with singer Robert Palmer and drummer Tony Thompson. Two singles, Some Like It Hot and a cover of T Rex's Get It On, reached the US top 10 in 1985.

Taylor also collaborated with Sex Pistols member Steve Jones, releasing the solo LP Thunder in 1986. The single Take It Easy became a minor US hit. As well as recording the covers album Dangerous, he worked as a writer and producer, with his song Lost in You becoming a transatlantic hit for Rod Stewart in 1988.

Later Years and Final Reflections

Taylor published his memoir, Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, in 2008. He released a new solo single in 2019 and later joined the British rock band Reef as a tour guitarist. He also produced their 2022 album, Shoot Me Your Ace. Despite past tensions, he maintained that there was no bad blood with the band, citing pure love and respect for their shared achievements.

He married his wife, Tracey Wilson, in 1982, and they had four children: Andrew, Georgina, Bethany, and Isabella. Following his diagnosis, Taylor credited his music career with helping him maintain a positive outlook. He stated that living his dream through music helped him cope with the pessimism associated with an incurable disease.