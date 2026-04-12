Eamonn Holmes' Son Provides Positive Update Following Stroke

Declan Holmes, son of broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, has provided an update on his father's health after he suffered a stroke. The statement expresses the family's gratitude for the outpouring of support and confirms Eamonn is responding well to treatment. Colleagues at GB News and fans have sent their well wishes, emphasizing the support for his recovery.

Declan Holmes , son of broadcaster Eamonn Holmes , has offered a reassuring update on his father's health following a recent stroke, expressing gratitude for the public's support and requesting privacy during this challenging time. Eamonn, a veteran presenter at GB News, was hospitalized last week after suffering the stroke, and his condition is reportedly improving with treatment.

Colleagues and the GB News network have also extended their well wishes, emphasizing the high regard in which he is held and their support for his recovery. The news of Eamonn’s illness has resonated throughout the broadcasting community and among his audience, highlighting the impact of his long and distinguished career. \Declan's statement, released on behalf of the family, conveyed their appreciation for the widespread messages of support received since the news of Eamonn's stroke became public. He described the situation as a “real shock” but indicated that his father is “doing OK given the circumstances” and the family is taking things “one step at a time.” The family has requested privacy as they navigate the recovery process, a request that has been echoed by GB News itself. Prior to the news of Eamonn's hospitalization, his girlfriend, Katie Alexander, shared reflections on her week via Instagram, without directly referencing the medical emergency. The silence on this matter reflects the sensitivity and seriousness surrounding the situation, as the family and the broadcaster concentrate on his health and recovery. GB News swiftly confirmed the news on Friday, providing an official statement that reiterated Eamonn's positive response to treatment and his request for privacy. This confirmation was accompanied by expressions of support from colleagues and senior figures within the network. \Eamonn's absence from his regular GB News Breakfast slot has been acutely felt by viewers and colleagues alike, who have been quick to offer their well wishes. Ellie Costello, his co-host on the program, sent a message of support, wishing him a speedy recovery, while Alex Armstrong will step in to cover presenting duties in his absence. GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos also publicly offered the company’s full support. Eamonn, who has amassed over four decades of experience in broadcasting, is a highly respected figure in the industry. His extensive career includes his early work in Northern Ireland and his move to national broadcasting. His experience and popularity on various platforms have made him a familiar face in households across the UK and beyond. The outpouring of support from colleagues and fans alike reflects the esteem in which Eamonn is held and the collective hope for his swift and complete recovery. The commitment of his family, his broadcaster, and the broadcasting community to his recovery underscores the significance of this moment. The focus remains on Eamonn's health and wellbeing, with all involved showing respect for his need for privacy during this difficult time. His return to the screen will be greatly anticipated by his fans and supporters





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Eamonn Holmes' Son Shares Update After StrokeDeclan Holmes, son of broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, provides an update on his father’s condition following a stroke. The GB News presenter is recovering and responding well to treatment. The family requests privacy during this time. Colleagues and GB News express support and well wishes for a speedy recovery.

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