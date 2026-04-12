Eamonn Holmes' Son Shares Encouraging Update After Stroke

Declan Holmes, son of GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes, has shared a reassuring update on his father's condition following a stroke. The family is grateful for the support and focused on Eamonn's recovery, requesting privacy.

Eamonn Holmes ' son has provided a positive update on the broadcaster's health following his recent hospitalization due to a stroke. The 66-year-old GB News presenter is reportedly recovering after falling ill last week. Colleagues have confirmed that he is responding favorably to medical treatment. Declan Holmes, Eamonn's 37-year-old son, has issued a statement on behalf of the family, expressing gratitude to well-wishers and offering reassurance about his father's condition.

In his statement, Declan said the family is deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support and understands the shock that has accompanied the news. He confirmed that his father is doing alright under the circumstances and the family is taking things one step at a time. The focus remains on Eamonn's recovery, with a request for privacy to navigate the situation ahead. Declan expressed that the support received means a great deal to his father and the rest of the family.\Prior to the public announcement of Eamonn’s stroke, his girlfriend, Katie Alexander, shared a glimpse into her week. In an Instagram post made just hours before the news broke, she reflected on her week without specifically referencing Eamonn's condition, mentioning prayer and a visit to church. On the following day, GB News officially announced that the Belfast-born presenter had suffered a stroke and was receiving treatment in the hospital. Eamonn was scheduled to return to his role as co-host on GB News Breakfast the following week, alongside Ellie Costello. Ellie Costello conveyed her well wishes for a swift recovery. The broadcaster released a statement confirming Eamonn’s illness, the subsequent stroke diagnosis, and his positive response to treatment. They also reiterated Eamonn's request for privacy as he focuses on his recovery. Alex Armstrong is set to fill in for Eamonn during his absence. Armstrong also shared his support, expressing the collective shock felt by the team and wishing for Eamonn's speedy recovery. Eamonn, a veteran of over four decades in broadcasting, has been absent from the air since March 11. \Angelos Frangopoulos, the CEO of GB News, issued a statement reflecting the network's support for Eamonn. He highlighted Eamonn's standing within the GB News community and conveyed the network's commitment to supporting him throughout his recovery. The news has resonated with many, underscoring the high regard and affection held for Eamonn Holmes within both the broadcasting industry and the wider public. The focus remains on Eamonn's recovery, with well wishes and support pouring in from colleagues, fans, and the broader media landscape. The family's request for privacy during this challenging time is being respected. This incident highlights the importance of health and the support networks that are in place during difficult times. The outpouring of love and support emphasizes the impact and the contribution that Eamonn Holmes has made during his career. As Eamonn Holmes begins his recovery, the thoughts and well wishes of many surround him, emphasizing the impact he has had on the lives of many





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