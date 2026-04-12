Eamonn Holmes' Son Shares Update After Stroke

Declan Holmes, son of broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, provides an update on his father’s condition following a stroke. The GB News presenter is recovering and responding well to treatment. The family requests privacy during this time. Colleagues and GB News express support and well wishes for a speedy recovery.

Eamonn Holmes ’ son, Declan Holmes , has provided an encouraging update on the veteran broadcaster's condition following his recent hospitalization due to a stroke. The 66-year-old GB News presenter was reportedly taken ill last week and is now in recovery, showing a positive response to the medical treatment he is receiving.

Declan, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes and offered reassurance to the public concerning his father's health. In his statement, Declan acknowledged the unexpected nature of the event and emphasized the family’s focus on supporting Eamonn's recovery. He also requested privacy during this challenging time, highlighting the importance of allowing Eamonn to concentrate on his health and well-being. The family is taking things “one step at a time” and is deeply appreciative of the support received from the public. The statement reflects a sense of optimism while also acknowledging the need for space and time as Eamonn navigates his recovery journey. The GB News family and colleagues have also shared messages of support and well wishes for the broadcaster’s quick return to good health.\Adding to the narrative, on Friday, just hours before the announcement of Eamonn's stroke, his girlfriend, Katie Alexander, offered a glimpse into her week via Instagram. Her post, which did not explicitly mention Eamonn's condition, reflected on her week, highlighting the role of faith and prayer during times of uncertainty. Meanwhile, GB News officially confirmed the news of Eamonn's stroke on Saturday, stating that he is receiving treatment in the hospital. Eamonn was scheduled to return to his GB News Breakfast show next week, where he co-hosts with Ellie Costello from Monday to Wednesday. Ellie Costello, his co-host, conveyed her thoughts and well wishes to Eamonn for a speedy recovery. In their official statement, the broadcaster detailed Eamonn’s illness, confirmed the stroke, and stated that he is responding well to the treatment. They also reiterated Eamonn's request for privacy during his recovery period. Alex Armstrong, who is temporarily stepping in to present in Eamonn's absence, also expressed his support and wished Eamonn a swift return to good health, reflecting the camaraderie among colleagues at GB News. Angelos Frangopoulos, the CEO of GB News, further emphasized the network’s unwavering support for Eamonn during his recovery, highlighting the broadcaster’s status as a valued member of the GB News family.\Eamonn Holmes, who boasts over four decades in the broadcasting industry, has not been seen on air since March 11th. The absence of the veteran presenter has been keenly felt by both his colleagues and the audience. The supportive messages from his co-hosts, colleagues, and the network’s CEO underscore the respect and affection held for Eamonn within the GB News community. The network's swift response to the news, coupled with the family's statement, provides the public with a clearer picture of the situation while also respecting the need for privacy during this difficult time. This delicate balance allows for ongoing support for Eamonn while honoring his request for space to focus on his recovery. The updates from both his son and GB News itself offer reassurance to his many fans while emphasizing the importance of patience and respect for his personal health journey. The shared sentiment of hope for a speedy recovery and the supportive environment at GB News are important aspects of this narrative. The community's response clearly demonstrates the value of Eamonn’s work and his contributions to broadcasting.





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Eamonn Holmes Stroke GB News Declan Holmes Health Recovery Broadcasting Well Wishes

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