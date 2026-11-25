Eamonn O'Malley, patriarch of the O'Malley Group of Dublin pubs including Peter's Pub, has died. The family business reports strong financial recovery for its venues following recent acquisitions and management changes.

Eamonn O'Malley, the founder of the O'Malley Group, a significant family-owned hospitality business with a substantial portfolio of Dublin pubs, has died. The prominent publican passed away on Monday, November 24th, leaving behind a legacy of successful venues that serve as community hubs across the capital. His death marks the end of an era for a business established in 1990 that has become synonymous with traditional Irish pub culture in Dublin.

Family Business Portfolio and Recent Acquisitions

The O'Malley Group operates a diverse range of well-known establishments throughout Dublin, including Fagan's in Drumcondra, The Old Stand on Exchequer Street, The Yacht in Clontarf, Cumiskey's in Ashtown, and The Autobahn in Glasnevin. These venues have long been fixtures in their respective neighborhoods, attracting both locals and visitors to the city. The group's operations are anchored by its primary headquarters located in Drumcondra, where the family has maintained a strong presence since its inception over three decades ago.

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A significant expansion of the family's portfolio occurred in 2025, when members of the O'Malley family acquired the historic Dublin city-centre bar, Peter's Pub. This transaction, reported to be valued at approximately €5 million, represented a major investment in a venue with deep historical roots. The acquisition allowed the O'Malley Group to add one of Dublin's most iconic city-center bars to its roster, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its position in the heart of the capital's hospitality sector.

Financial Turnaround and Corporate Structure

Following the acquisition by the O'Malley family, Peter's Pub experienced a dramatic financial turnaround, returning to profitability under new management. According to previously reported figures from The Irish Times, the pub had been operated by Enda and Pauline Keogh for nearly 50 years prior to its sale. The change in ownership appeared to have an immediate and positive impact on the business's bottom line, reversing years of financial struggle.

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Latest accounts for Peter's Pub reveal a post-tax profit of €141,000 for the year ending August 2025. This stands in stark contrast to a loss of €713,000 recorded in 2024, highlighting the success of the new management strategy implemented by the O'Malley Group. The filings for Peter's Pub Ltd indicate that the venue is not linked to the O'Malley Pub Group's main holding company, Romont Ltd. Instead, the property is equally owned by Eamonn O'Malley jnr, David O'Malley, and Sean O'Malley, who are aged between 30 and 34. This distinct corporate structure suggests a specialized approach to managing this particular high-profile asset.

Surviving Family and Future Outlook

Eamonn O'Malley died suddenly but peacefully at his home on Monday, November 24th, according to an RIP.ie notice. He is survived by his wife, Carmel, and his sons Gary, David, Eamonn, and Seán. The family-owned group was originally founded by Eamonn and his brother Michael O'Malley in 1990. The continued involvement of the next generation, including the younger Eamonn, David, and Sean, ensures that the business will remain under tight family control and likely continue its trajectory of growth and stabilization.

The O'Malley Group's ability to turn around Peter's Pub demonstrates a keen understanding of the Dublin hospitality market. The transition from significant losses to substantial profits in just one year is a testament to the management's capability. As the family navigates this period of loss, the enduring success of their pubs, including the newly revitalized Peter's Pub, provides a strong foundation for the future. The businesses will continue to operate as usual, honoring the legacy of Eamonn O'Malley through their continued service to the Dublin community.