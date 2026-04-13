easyJet Flight Chaos: Passengers Left Stranded in Milan After Border Control Delays

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded in Milan due to extensive border control delays at Linate Airport. easyJet's Manchester-bound flight departed without many of its passengers, who were stuck in lengthy queues. Passengers reported suffering from heat-related illnesses while waiting. The airline cited the implementation of new border checks as the cause, stating that the situation was beyond its control, while passengers reported that the airlines offered inadequate communication.

Passengers on an easyJet flight from Milan Linate airport to Manchester experienced a chaotic and distressing situation on Sunday, April 12, after being left behind due to significant delays at border control . The incident, which left approximately 100 travelers stranded, resulted from new, time-consuming border checks implemented at the airport.

The lengthy queues, spanning up to three hours, caused widespread distress among the passengers, with reports of individuals experiencing heat-related illnesses such as vomiting and near-fainting. EasyJet, while expressing regret, attributed the situation to circumstances outside of its control, emphasizing the impact of the new European Union Entry/Exit System (EES) and the resulting border control procedures.

The airline stated that the flight was held for nearly an hour beyond its scheduled departure time in an effort to accommodate the delayed passengers, however, the flight ultimately had to depart due to crew operating hour regulations, leaving many travelers stranded. The situation underscores the challenges and disruptions arising from the implementation of new border control measures and the associated strain on airport operations and passenger experiences.

The Manchester-bound flight departed Milan with significantly fewer passengers than intended, leaving many travelers with unexpected logistical and financial burdens. The extended waiting times at passport control were exacerbated by the new EES, an electronic system designed to replace physical passport stamping. This system required passengers to undergo more thorough biometric checks, further contributing to the backlog.

Travelers reported waiting in lengthy queues, often in cramped conditions, with insufficient ventilation, leading to the reported instances of heat-related illnesses. The chaos was further compounded by the lack of clear communication and coordination between airport authorities, border control, and the airline.

Several passengers took to social media to share their accounts of the ordeal, using terms such as 'nightmare' to describe their experience. Many expressed frustration at the lack of assistance and the inadequate information provided by the airline and airport staff. One passenger described the harrowing experience of waiting in line for three hours only to discover that the flight had departed without them. Another expressed dismay at being abandoned in Milan.

The delayed passengers were left to rebook flights, some facing considerable additional travel expenses and significant disruption to their original travel plans. One passenger was travelling with a child who was scheduled to undergo spinal surgery. This situation highlights the potential severe consequences of such delays on travelers who have critical prior engagements and needs.

EasyJet has offered free flight transfers to passengers who missed the original flight. However, the passengers are still dealing with unexpected expenses and significant disruption to their plans. A stranded passenger, Emily Benn, was forced to book a flight to Gatwick rather than Manchester, which would result in a £400 taxi fare to return to Manchester, where her car was parked.

The airline stated its efforts to assist affected passengers and continues to urge border authorities to make full use of flexibilities while the EES is being implemented. The spokesperson added that easyJet is sorry for the inconvenience caused, but that the delays were outside of the airline's control.

Passengers also lamented the lack of communication from the airline. The airline held the flight for almost an hour, but the delay was not enough to prevent the aircraft from departing. The incident serves as a stark example of how new border control systems can create unexpected challenges for air travelers.

The situation at Milan Linate Airport on Sunday highlighted the need for efficient border control processes that minimize passenger inconvenience. The incident raises questions about the preparedness of airports and airlines to handle the transition to the new border control measures and the overall passenger experience.

The disruption emphasizes the importance of clear communication, adequate staffing, and effective coordination between all relevant parties, to minimize the impact of such changes on travelers.





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Easyjet Milan Linate Airport Border Control Flight Delays EES

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