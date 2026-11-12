eBajaaj Electric Tuk Tuks Transform Mogadishu Transport And Climate Goals

Fadumo Ahmed and Hassan Mumin are replacing petrol-powered three-wheelers with electric models in Mogadishu to cut emissions and lower driver costs through solar charging infrastructure.

The capital city of Somalia is witnessing a quiet but significant transportation revolution led by entrepreneur Fadumo Ahmed and her business partner Hassan Mumin. Their social enterprise, eBajaaj, is currently deploying converted electric tuk tuks on the streets of Mogadishu to reduce severe air pollution and carbon emissions. Ahmed and Mumin aim to convert 5,000 of the 75,000 existing petrol-powered three-wheelers that currently dominate the Somali landscape. This initiative seeks to replace noisy, fume-spewing vehicles with cleaner, more efficient electric alternatives that offer economic and social benefits to local drivers. The duo is attending the recent climate conference in Abu Dhabi to secure the necessary funding to scale their project beyond the initial fleet of twenty vehicles.

Converting Petrol Engines To Electric Power

The core mechanism of the eBajaaj project involves stripping traditional petrol motors from standard tuk tuks and installing battery packs in their place. Each conversion kit costs $2,500, a significant upfront expense that eBajaaj covers for the drivers. Instead of paying daily for fuel and bi-monthly for oil changes, drivers now pay a subscription fee of $4 per day. This fee covers the cost of charging the battery and contributes toward the eventual repayment of the conversion kit. The system relies on solar-powered charging depots installed along the roadside, where drivers can swap a depleted battery for a fully charged one in just two hours.

Also read Toyota Rav4 PHEV Review: Battery Upgrade and Premium Positioning

Financial Benefits For Drivers And Families

Current operating costs for petrol tuk tuk drivers in Mogadishu are burdensome, consuming the majority of their daily earnings. Drivers typically pay $15 every day for fuel and an additional $20 twice a month for oil changes. After these expenses, drivers are left with only $2 to $3 per day, which Ahmed notes is insufficient for families facing food insecurity. The electric model offers a direct financial improvement by eliminating daily fuel purchases. The savings accumulated over time, combined with the subscription payments, allow drivers to eventually own the electric conversion kit. This structure transforms the vehicle from a debt-trap into a tangible asset that improves the driver's household income.

Investment Challenges At Global Climate Summit

Despite the clear economic and environmental advantages, securing venture capital remains a primary hurdle for eBajaaj. Ahmed and Mumin approached local banks in Somalia, but these institutions view the risk as too high due to the fragile market and the novelty of the technology. This reluctance has driven the founders to seek international investment at COP31, where they hope to convince global banks and financial advisers to support green transition projects. Mumin explains that investors are often hesitant to fund transformative projects in regions perceived as unstable. The founders are working to demonstrate that the risk is manageable and that the business model offers a stable return through the daily subscription fees.

Advertisement

Social Impact And Security Improvements

Beyond the environmental and financial metrics, the electric tuk tuks provide distinct social advantages for vulnerable groups in Somalia. The vehicles are fully automatic, making them significantly easier to operate for women, of whom only four are currently licensed to drive. Additionally, the design accommodates drivers with physical disabilities, such as those who have lost arms or hands due to past civil conflicts. The electric vehicles also improve efficiency at security checkpoints, as the clear space under the seats allows for rapid inspection of the vehicle interior. This feature streamlines traffic flow and reduces the time drivers spend waiting during mandatory weapon and explosive checks conducted by authorities.

Overcoming Skepticism And Scaling Operations

Ahmed spends considerable time educating drivers and the public to overcome skepticism regarding battery range and durability in Mogadishu's harsh conditions. She directly addresses rumors that the batteries cannot handle the city's sometimes waterlogged streets, confirming that the units are waterproof and have a range of 120 kilometers. Both founders have made significant personal sacrifices to launch the project, with Ahmed moving her family from Sweden and Mumin relocating from California. They hope to expand their influence beyond the initial 5,000 conversions, aiming to displace major petrol companies that profit from the current inefficient system. Their goal is to transform public perception from mere admiration to active financial participation in the green transition.