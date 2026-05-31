Ebola Outbreak in DRC Declared Global Emergency Amid Conflict and Community Resistance

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces its 17th Ebola epidemic, strains from the Bundibugyo virus strain, with over 900 suspected cases and 220 deaths. Amid armed conflict in Ituri province and community protests over burial restrictions, the WHO has declared a global health emergency and called for a ceasefire and universal cooperation. International aid is mobilizing while health agencies warn of a critical lack of supplies and testing capacity.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) has reached a critical stage, with the World Health Organisation ( WHO ) declaring it a public health emergency of international concern.

This is the 17th recorded Ebola epidemic in the DRC, a country where the disease was first identified in 1976 and carries an average historical fatality rate of 50 percent. The current outbreak, driven by the Bundibugyo virus strain, has recorded 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths within the DRC. The neighbouring country of Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death.

A significant challenge to containment efforts is the ongoing conflict in the mineral-rich Ituri province, where fighting between rival armed groups has severely complicated relief operations. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited eastern Congo and called for a ceasefire, stating, "No cause, no conflict, no grievance is worth condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease.

" He stressed that halting the outbreak is "everybody's business" and requires full community cooperation. Resistance from some local residents has created another major hurdle. Protests have erupted against stringent medical protocols, particularly restrictions on handling victims' bodies, which many say violate traditional burial rites. This sentiment has been linked to at least three attacks on health facilities.

Ghebreyesus pleaded for public trust, explaining that while there is no vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, infected individuals can recover with proper care.

"If you come to health facilities when you have symptoms, you can get the support and recover," he said, noting that five patients had already recovered and four more were set to be discharged. However, health officials and aid workers report severe shortages of basic supplies, such as masks, hampering their response.

Medical aid, including donations from the European Union and an additional $80 million from the United States (raising its total commitment to $112 million), has started to arrive in Ituri. International coordination and African leadership are central to the response strategy. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) urged rapid activation of national incident systems and called for pandemic preparedness investments to become permanent.

Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC's director general, wrote in the Financial Times that international support is most effective when aligned with the strategies of African institutions and governments.

"Africa's response to Ebola must be defined by Africa itself," he stated. The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned the epidemic's spread is deeply alarming, noting that never before have so many cases been recorded so early in an outbreak. MSF's deputy director, Alan Gonzalez, said teams are witnessing a response that has not yet caught up to the rapid spread.

"The reality today is that nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak. New suspected cases are being reported daily, yet hundreds of samples remain untested," he explained.

Meanwhile, Brazil has reported two potential cases under monitoring in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, involving individuals with travel links to the DRC and Uganda respectively, highlighting the international risk of the epidemic





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