ECB Increases Interest Rates by 0.25% to Stabilise Inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced an interest rate hike of 0.25% on Thursday, June 11, 2026, bringing the ECB's deposit interest rate to 2.25%. This hike is the first in almost three years and comes amid geopolitical uncertainty and the ongoing Iran war, which is putting pressure on economies worldwide and disrupting energy supplies. Financial experts believe another interest rate hike could be on the cards this year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to increase interest rates by 0.25% on Thursday, June 11, 2026, bringing the ECB's deposit interest rate to 2.25%.

This hike is the first in almost three years and comes amid geopolitical uncertainty and the ongoing Iran war, which is putting pressure on economies worldwide and disrupting energy supplies. Financial experts believe another interest rate hike could be on the cards this year.

The ECB's decision to raise rates is in line with their commitment to stabilise inflation at their 2% target and is robust across various scenarios mapping out how the shock might evolve and affect the medium-term outlook for the euro area





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European Central Bank Interest Rates Mortgage Repayments Tracker Mortgages Non-Fixed Interest Rates ECB's Deposit Interest Rate ECB's Main Lending Rate Iran War Geopolitical Uncertainty Inflation Stabilise Inflation At Their 2% Target ECB's Commitment To Setting Monetary Policy Eurosystem Staff Projections Illustrative Scenarios ECB's Website

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