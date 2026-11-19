The European Court of Human Rights issued a two-year ban on a Romanian attorney for submitting fabricated case law via AI, marking a strict enforcement of professional ethics in the digital age.

The European Court of Human Rights has imposed a two-year ban on a Romanian lawyer, prohibiting her from representing litigants before the institution. This disciplinary measure was enacted following a rigorous investigation into the attorney's submission of legal briefs that contained numerous fabricated citations generated by artificial intelligence tools.

Fabricated Case Law and AI Errors

Presidential approval was granted by Mattias Guyomar, the president of the court, to a reasoned proposal submitted by a specific chamber regarding the exclusion of the legal professional. The formal findings revealed that the observations submitted by the Romanian lawyer contained significant errors concerning the court's established case law. These deficiencies included references to nonexistent cases, a phenomenon often referred to as hallucination in AI contexts, as well as citations of fictitious paragraphs within genuine judgments issued by the court. Furthermore, the submissions included existing case law that was either irrelevant to the arguments being advanced or plainly contradicted the points the lawyer intended to support.

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Failure of Professional Due Diligence

The lawyer admitted to utilizing artificial intelligence tools to draft her observations, characterizing the resulting mistakes as mere inaccuracies and citation errors rather than deliberate misconduct. The chamber determined that the submissions displayed a pattern of numerous, repeated substantive errors, distinguishing this incident from isolated citation mistakes. The panel concluded that such conduct fell significantly short of the professional and ethical duties imposed by the court, which are also mirrored in domestic Romanian law. Under the Legal Profession Act and established rules governing the legal profession, lawyers are required to act as reasonably competent professionals and display a high level of professional prudence when appearing before international tribunals.

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Wasted Judicial Resources and Prejudice

The judicial body emphasized that the duty of competence requires attorneys to independently and carefully verify all case-law references and arguments generated by automated tools against authoritative sources, such as the court's own case-law database. The chamber viewed the lawyer's admission that she had not sufficiently checked the cited case law as a substantial understatement of her negligence. It was noted that no checks were carried out regarding certain references, and many of the errors were repetitive and easily detectable through a cursory review of the database. The conduct was deemed to have caused direct prejudice to the administration of justice, as the court was forced to spend considerable time verifying the observations, initiating proceedings under relevant rules, and corresponding extensively with other stakeholders. This diversion of resources was considered incompatible with the real functions of the court under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Procedural Context and Future Rights

Before rendering its final decision, the chamber invited and considered comments from the lawyer, the Romanian government, and the Romanian National Bar Association. The panel concluded that the attorney's conduct met the threshold for exceptional circumstances as defined in the rules governing the exclusion of advocates from representing parties before the court. It is important to note that this disciplinary decision does not permanently prejudice the possibility of the lawyer having her rights of representation restored in the future. Additionally, she was one of two representatives for the applicant in the specific case in question, and her exclusion from future proceedings does not affect the status or role of the second representative involved in the matter.