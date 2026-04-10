Economists Urge Strategic Fiscal Measures for Ireland's Economic Resilience

Economists advocate for targeted fuel supports and infrastructure spending to leverage Ireland's tax surplus and address economic challenges. Strong tax revenues and a healthy fiscal position provide an opportunity for strategic investment and sustainable growth.

Economists are advocating for strategic financial measures, including targeted fuel supports and infrastructure investments, to address economic bottlenecks. Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Minister for Finance Simon Harris recently discussed the latest exchequer returns, highlighting the resilience of the Irish economy despite global uncertainties.

The Government's fiscal position remains strong, characterized by robust tax revenues and a substantial surplus, providing an opportunity to proactively manage economic challenges and foster long-term growth. The publication of the first quarter exchequer returns revealed a positive outlook, with overall tax revenues exceeding those of the previous year. Income tax and VAT receipts demonstrated significant increases, indicating the strength of the economy. While corporation tax saw a slight decline, economists believe it's too early to draw definitive conclusions, especially given the seasonal nature of this tax. The exclusion of one-off tax payments from Apple reveals that the State has collected a substantial amount more this year than in 2025. Economists emphasize the need to assess economic trends cautiously, considering factors such as global volatility and the inherent fluctuations within public finances. The recent exchequer performance, viewed favorably by economists, contrasts with the challenges faced by several European economies and the United States. Many nations are grappling with significant deficits and heavy borrowing. Ireland's healthier fiscal position, particularly concerning interest costs, provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth. Economists also weigh in on the short-term prospects for corporation tax receipts, acknowledging the volatility but highlighting potential upside risks. The growth in tax revenues has allowed the government to considerably increase spending over the last few years. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) noted that gross voted current spending increased by a large margin. The debate centers on how to effectively deploy the substantial tax surplus. Conall Mac Coille, group chief economist at Bank of Ireland, emphasizes the positive signals from income tax and VAT, while Austin Hughes points out the complexities in interpreting early economic data. Hughes highlights the impact of no income tax concessions in the budget and the influence of inflation on VAT returns. He also underscores the volatility of the overall economic situation and public finances. The Government faces choices, and economists' recommendations offer a pathway to navigate these complexities and ensure sustainable economic development. The focus should be on optimizing resource allocation, addressing pressing issues like inflation, and promoting long-term economic stability. The current exchequer returns offer the government an opportunity to make strategic decisions that can support economic growth and social welfare. The economic situation is positive, but needs cautious management. The debate involves how to allocate the tax surplus effectively





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