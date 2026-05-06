Economists Warn Against Rushing Irish Personal Investment Account Due to Tax Flaws

Experts testify before the Oireachtas committee that the proposed Personal Investment Account scheme must be delayed to fix the deemed disposal tax rule and avoid costly legislative errors.

The Oireachtas finance committee recently received critical testimony from prominent economists, including Barra Roantree from Trinity College Dublin, regarding the government's proposed Personal Investment Account (PIA) scheme.

The primary objective of this initiative is to encourage the average Irish citizen to shift their wealth from low-yield bank deposits—currently estimated at approximately 170 billion euros—into the capital markets. By providing a more attractive vehicle for investment, the Coalition government hopes to stimulate economic growth and individual wealth creation.

However, the experts warned that the current plan is fundamentally flawed due to existing tax contradictions that could render the entire scheme ineffective if implemented in its current state. It was argued that without a comprehensive overhaul of the surrounding tax framework, the introduction of the account would be a superficial gesture rather than a meaningful economic tool. A central point of contention during the hearings was the existing tax regulation known as deemed disposal.

Under this current regime, investors who hold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or other similar investment funds are required to pay an exit tax of 38 per cent on their profits every eight years, regardless of whether they have actually sold their assets. This creates a significant barrier for the very retail investors the government is trying to attract.

ETFs are widely regarded as the ideal tool for inexperienced investors because they offer diversified exposure to a basket of stocks, thereby reducing the risk associated with picking individual companies. If the deemed disposal rule is applied to investments held within the proposed Personal Investment Account, the incentive to participate vanishes.

Experts argued that the scheme would become a waste of time, benefiting only a small elite of investors who have the resources to hire specialized accountants to navigate the complexity. The mismatch between the goals of the PIA and the reality of deemed disposal creates a logical paradox that must be resolved before the public is invited to participate.

Barra Roantree provided a stern warning to the committee, noting that history is filled with examples where rushed tax legislation has led to disastrous consequences. He emphasized that the government should prioritize accuracy over speed, suggesting that the rollout of the PIA should be delayed—perhaps by a year or more—until the tax system is properly calibrated. The danger of rushing such a significant change is that it could lead to systemic inefficiencies or unintended loopholes.

Roantree pointed out that if the scheme is poorly designed, it might not actually encourage new investment behavior but instead allow existing investors to migrate their portfolios into the new account to avoid paying taxes they would otherwise owe. This would essentially mean the State is subsidizing wealthy investors through foregone tax revenue without achieving the social goal of broadening investment participation.

The economists urged the government to consider whether the state should be subsidizing these benefits through lost tax income if the target audience is not actually the average person. Furthermore, the economists stressed that for the PIA to be successful, legislative changes are necessary to ensure that ETFs are taxed differently when held within this specific vehicle compared to traditional holdings. The goal should be to create a simplified, transparent environment for the retail investor.

If the process remains convoluted, the government risks creating a product that is technically available to everyone but practically useful only to a few. The recommendation to the Coalition is clear: take the necessary time beyond the current budget cycle to ensure the transition to a new savings and investment tax framework is seamless and equitable.

Only by addressing the deemed disposal hurdle and ensuring the legislation is not rushed can the state truly unlock the potential of the billions of euros sitting dormant in Irish bank accounts and move them into productive capital investments





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