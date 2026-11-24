Westmeath GAA has officially appointed Eddie Casey as the new senior hurling manager for 2027, replacing Kevin O'Brian. The committee ratified the decision with a full backroom team attached.

The Westmeath GAA Committee has officially ratified Eddie Casey as the new senior hurling manager for the 2027 season. The appointment was confirmed following a formal meeting of the Westmeath County Committee held on November 24, 2026. The governing body issued a public statement expressing their delight at securing a new leadership direction for the county senior hurling team.

Managerial Ratification and Team Details

Eddie Casey takes on the primary leadership role for the 2027 campaign, bringing with him a designated support staff. The official statement from Westmeath GAA confirmed that Casey will be assisted by Andrew Dermody and Cormac Boyle. Additionally, Kevin O'Brien has been assigned to the backroom team as the Strength and Conditioning coach for the squad.

Also read Jannik Sinner Knee Surgery Risks 2027 Australian Open Absence

The ratification marks the end of a prolonged search for a permanent leader. Westmeath GAA emphasized their commitment to the new structure, wishing Eddie Casey the best of success as he prepares to lead the county into the upcoming competitive season. The announcement establishes the core coaching staff well ahead of the 2027 calendar year.

Kevin O'Brien Departure and Committee Decision

Casey replaces Kevin O'Brien, who stepped down from the managerial position earlier in the month. O'Brien had been appointed to the role in August 2025, inheriting a team aiming for higher divisions. His tenure concluded before the start of the next competitive cycle, leading to the current search for a successor.

Advertisement

Prior to his exit, O'Brien provided candid commentary to the Westmeath Examiner regarding the circumstances of his departure. He stated that while he remained committed to staying in charge, he felt he had been "thrown under the bus" by the committee. This admission highlights the tension that led to the managerial vacancy before Casey was selected.

Previous Coaching Experience and Background

Eddie Casey brings relevant experience to the Westmeath post, having previously served under former Westmeath managers. He worked closely with Michael Ryan and Joe Fortune during their respective tenures with the county. This background provides him with a historical understanding of the county's hurling structure and player development pathways.

His appointment represents a shift in strategy for the committee. By choosing a manager with prior connections to the county setup, Westmeath GAA aims to leverage existing relationships and institutional knowledge. Casey is expected to implement his own vision while building upon the foundation laid by his predecessors.

2027 Strategic Goals and Division Ambitions

The primary objective for the 2027 season is clear. Westmeath will aim for promotion from Division 2 in the upcoming league competition. This target sets the immediate agenda for Casey and his backroom staff as they begin their preparation phase. Promotion from Division 2 is viewed as a critical step toward sustained success.

Advertisement

Following the league campaign, the team will pivot their focus to the Joe McDonagh Cup. The structure of the season requires a dual focus, with league performance heavily influencing championship positioning. Success in Division 2 is essential for securing a favorable pathway in the national cup competition.

The 2026 Joe McDonagh Cup context provides a benchmark for improvement. Under Kevin O'Brien, the team finished fifth out of six teams in the 2026 edition. They secured only one win from five games, indicating the high level of competition they face in the lower divisions of the All-Ireland structure.

Casey inherits a team that finished near the bottom of its group in the previous national cup. The pressure to improve results is significant, especially given the single-win tally from the 2026 tournament. The committee has placed its faith in Casey to reverse this trend and elevate the team's performance levels.

The appointment of the backroom team is a decisive factor in the strategic plan. Andrew Dermody, Cormac Boyle, and Kevin O'Brien form the support unit. Their specific roles are designed to complement Casey's leadership, providing expertise in coaching, skill development, and physical conditioning for the players.