Three individuals arrested after the deadly house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, that claimed the lives of Mary Holt and Tadhg Farrell, have been released without charge.

Gardaí in Co Offaly have released three individuals without charge following their arrest in connection with the fatal house fire in Edenderry that resulted in the deaths of a four-year-old boy and his grandaunt. The suspects, comprising one woman in her thirties and two men in their twenties, were taken into custody earlier this week as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that occurred on December 6, 2025.

Suspects Detained Under Security Legislation

The two male suspects were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, a legal provision that permits gardaí to hold individuals for up to seven days before they must either be formally charged or released. The female suspect was arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, which is typically used in cases involving threats to state security or serious public order offenses. Both groups of detainees were held for the duration permitted by their respective legal frameworks before being let go on Wednesday.

Also read Woman Arrested in Offaly Firebomb Investigation That Killed Child and Grand-Aunt

DPP Preparing Prosecution File for Releasees

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the three individuals were released without charge on Wednesday, noting that the investigative phase regarding these specific detainees has concluded. The Director of Public Prosecutions is now in the process of preparing a file, which suggests that the evidence gathered during the detention period is being reviewed for potential legal proceedings, although no immediate charges were filed against this group.

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Previous Attack Links and Pending Murder Charges

The residence at Castleview Park in Edenderry had previously been the target of hostility, with a pipe bomb discovered in the back garden of the property in May 2024. This prior incident has led investigators to treat the fatal fire that killed Mary Holt and Tadhg Farrell as a firebomb attack. The escalation in violence at the property has intensified scrutiny on the individuals linked to the site.

Michael Dunne Faces Murder and Assault Charges

Separately, Michael Dunne, a 22-year-old man from Co Kildare, was charged last month with the murder of Mary Holt and Tadhg Farrell at Tullamore District Court. He also faces additional charges of assault causing serious harm to Pauline Holt. These charges stand independently of the three individuals who were recently released, highlighting the multi-faceted nature of the legal proceedings surrounding the tragic event in Edenderry.