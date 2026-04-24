Edmondson Brace Sends St Patrick’s Athletic to League Summit

Ryan Edmondson’s two goals propel St Patrick’s Athletic to the top of the Premier Division table with a 3-1 victory over Bohemians at Richmond Park. A thrilling encounter saw an early goal from Bohemians’ Markuss Strods quickly overturned by a determined St Patrick’s Athletic side.

St Patrick’s Athletic defeated Bohemians 3-1 in a thrilling Premier Division clash at Richmond Park, reclaiming the league leadership. The match saw a remarkable start with Markuss Strods scoring for Bohemians after just eight seconds, but St Patrick’s Athletic responded strongly.

Ryan Edmondson proved to be the hero for the Saints, scoring two crucial goals to turn the tide. The game, attended by 5,435 fans, was a lively affair with both sides creating chances. Edmondson’s first goal came in the 10th minute, leveling the score after a clever play involving Luke Turner. St Patrick’s continued to press, and took the lead just before halftime through a deflected shot from Jamie Lennon.

Edmondson then extended their advantage in the 52nd minute with a header from a corner, securing a comfortable lead. Bohemians struggled to find a response, despite bringing on five substitutes, and Joseph Anang in the St Patrick’s goal made a crucial save late in the game to deny Dawson Devoy. This victory marks a third consecutive defeat for Bohemians, who were previously unbeaten and leading the table.

The result sees St Patrick’s Athletic move one point clear at the summit, capitalizing on Shamrock Rovers’ loss to Derry City. The match was characterized by a fast pace and attacking intent, a stark contrast to the previous three scoreless encounters between the two Dublin rivals. The atmosphere at Richmond Park was electric, contributing to a memorable night for the home supporters.

The game also saw an injury to Aidan Keena, forcing him off in the first half, replaced by Chris Forrester. Overall, St Patrick’s Athletic demonstrated their resilience and attacking prowess to overcome a difficult start and secure a vital win in their pursuit of the Premier Division title. The performance of Ryan Edmondson was particularly noteworthy, with his two goals proving decisive in the outcome of the match.

Bohemians, on the other hand, will need to regroup and rediscover their early-season form to get their campaign back on track. The defeat raises questions about their recent performances and their ability to compete at the top of the league. The match highlighted the competitive nature of the Premier Division and the importance of consistency throughout the season





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League Of Ireland Premier Division St Patrick’S Athletic Bohemians Ryan Edmondson

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