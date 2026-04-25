Edwardstone Claims Emotional Celebration Chase Victory Amidst Tragedy

Edwardstone wins the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown in a race overshadowed by the fatal injury to Thistle Ask. Alan King celebrates a Grade One triumph while Dan Skelton is crowned champion trainer.

Edwardstone , trained by Alan King , secured a poignant victory in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown , marking the fourth Grade One win of his distinguished career.

The triumph was bittersweet, however, as the day also witnessed a tragic loss with the fatal injury sustained by Dan Skelton’s star performer, Thistle Ask, during the two-mile feature race. The incident cast a shadow over the celebrations, prompting a humane euthanasia for Thistle Ask after assessment by the Sandown veterinary team. The race itself was a compelling contest, complicated by an earlier fall involving Mirabad, ridden by Tristan Durrell, who attempted to avoid the stricken Thistle Ask.

With Joseph O’Brien’s Solness not performing at his best, JPR One initially took the lead, but a slight stumble at the final fence opened the door for Edwardstone and jockey Tom Cannon to surge forward. Edwardstone, starting at odds of 11-1, demonstrated remarkable stamina and determination, staying on powerfully up the Sandown hill – the same course where he had previously triumphed in the Tingle Creek Chase in December 2022.

Alan King expressed profound emotion following the win, describing it as one of his most memorable. He highlighted the positive impact of Edwardstone’s previous run at Plumpton, which had evidently sharpened his form. King recounted a pre-race conversation with Cannon, where he confidently asserted that no further preparation was needed, emphasizing the horse’s improved condition since the Plumpton outing.

The trainer’s strategy revolved around positioning Edwardstone within striking distance at the Pond Fence, believing that a couple of lengths behind the leader would provide a significant advantage. The enthusiastic reception from the crowd as they walked back in further amplified the special nature of the victory.

King acknowledged the cyclical nature of racing, with its highs and lows, and emphasized that this win ranked among the very best of his career, particularly given the recent absence of Grade One successes. He also alluded to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Thistle Ask’s injury, expressing sympathy for the connections while acknowledging that it had inadvertently created an opportunity for Edwardstone.

When questioned about retirement plans, King remained noncommittal, suggesting that he might retire before the horse, and that Edwardstone would ultimately signal when he had reached his limit. The victory was particularly significant as it marked a resurgence for Edwardstone, demonstrating his enduring quality and resilience. Tom Cannon echoed King’s sentiments, noting the race unfolded perfectly according to their established pattern at Sandown. He emphasized the benefit of the Plumpton race, which had clearly prepared Edwardstone for this challenge.

Cannon lauded Edwardstone as a true servant, having provided him with numerous memorable days, and suggested this victory might be the most satisfying of them all. He highlighted the horse’s popularity with racing fans and the enthusiastic support he received from the crowd. The win was a testament to Alan King’s training prowess and Edwardstone’s unwavering spirit.

The tragic incident involving Thistle Ask prompted a statement from Sandown Park, expressing their deepest condolences to the horse’s connections and acknowledging the difficult decision to euthanize him for his welfare. The statement underscored the inherent risks within the sport and the paramount importance of prioritizing the well-being of the horses.

The day served as a stark reminder of both the exhilarating highs and heartbreaking lows that characterize the world of horse racing, a day where celebration and sorrow were inextricably linked





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Edwardstone Sandown Celebration Chase Thistle Ask Alan King Dan Skelton Grade One Horse Racing Champion Trainer

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