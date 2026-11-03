Eileen Gray Memorial Restored at Pere Lachaise After Decades of Loss

Irish Ambassador Alison Milton and curator Cloé Fontaine-Pitiot unveiled a new memorial for architect Eileen Gray at Pere Lachaise, correcting her 1998 eviction and restoring her legacy to the famous Parisian cemetery.

On a crisp late autumn morning in Paris, a small but significant gathering marked the restoration of a cultural landmark within the city's most famous cemetery. Irish Ambassador Alison Milton and French design curator Cloé Fontaine-Pitiot jointly unveiled a new memorial plaque for the renowned architect and designer Eileen Gray at Pere Lachaise cemetery. This ceremony corrected a decades-long administrative error that had erased the designer from her final resting place, ensuring her name remains inscribed in the history of the Parisian necropolis.

Eileen Gray Eviction And Historical Erasure

The crisis began to surface unexpectedly on the last day of November 2025, when lawyer and activist Bill Shipsey and the then Irish ambassador to France Niall Burgess visited the grave of Oscar Wilde to commemorate his 125th anniversary. While still in the grounds of Pere Lachaise, the two men decided to visit the resting place of another Irish celebrity resident, Eileen Gray. Born in Enniscorthy, Gray lived much of her life in France and died in Paris on Halloween 1976. Her ashes were initially placed in the cemetery's underground columbarium on a simple plaque that omitted her birth date because her long-time companion, Louise Dany, noted that Gray did not like to speak of her age.

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However, the visitors discovered that the memorial was missing. It soon emerged that Gray had been evicted from her posthumous home in 1998 due to nonpayment of rent. This situation mirrored the fate of poet W B Yeats, who was also ejected from his original grave in the 1940s and moved to a common ossuary at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Gray's ashes were likely moved from her dedicated niche into the Pere Lachaise ossuary or possibly dispatched to the large cemetery at Thiais, but they remained unfound for many years.

Modernist Memorial Design And Bureaucratic Effort

Despite the absence of the physical ashes, campaigners led by Bill Shipsey launched a mission to secure a new niche for Gray at Pere Lachaise before the 50th anniversary of her death. The effort received strong support from Benoît Gallot, the dynamic young curator of Pere Lachaise, who lives on the grounds and has published a history of the cemetery. Gallot worked to secure a new niche on the same corridor of the columbarium as before, located only 11 doors up from the old one.

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For the memorial plaque, Shipsey, a founder of Art for Amnesty and head of Art for Human Rights, commissioned designer Ciarán Ó Gaora to create a tribute inspired by Gray's work. The result is an elegantly modernist plaque in blue, black, and white that pays tribute to Gray as a Irish female designer and architect. The inscription includes one of her guiding principles: To create, one must first question everything. This spirit led the memorialists to include the full parameters of her 98-year-long life, listing the years 1878 to 1976 on the new stone.

Ceremony And Community Significance

The atmosphere at the unveiling stood in stark contrast to Gray's original funeral, where only three people attended. Last Saturday morning, approximately 25 guests gathered at Pere Lachaise to witness the event. Above ground, a separate service played loudly broadcast Pink Floyd music, while below in the central atrium, the soundtrack was provided by the soothing cooing of pigeons. The presence of such figures as Ambassador Milton and curator Fontaine-Pitiot highlighted the international importance of the design pioneer.

Curator Benoît Gallot welcomed the return of Gray's name to the cemetery, noting that the Irish community at Pere Lachaise remains an important one. With Oscar Wilde's grave ranking among the three most visited sites in the cemetery, alongside those of Jim Morrison and Edith Piaf, the visibility of the Irish cultural footprint is significant. The restoration of Gray's marker ensures that this literary and artistic connection is preserved for future visitors.

Relic Collection And Future Plans

To further personalize the niche, organizers decided to include a relic from Gray's homeplace, Brownswood House, since her ashes are not yet located. The task of collecting a stone or earth sample was initially delegated to the Irish Diarist but was later entrusted to Oisín Ó Nualláin, the son of Flann O'Brien's brother. Ó Nualláin traveled to Curracloe and returned to Dublin with a Tupperware container filled with earth, stones, and fallen leaves from Wexford. Due to importation license concerns, only the stones and leaves were transported to Paris, pressed between the pages of a book.

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For the moment, pending final paperwork, the plaque is not yet permanently installed, and the collected relics will take their place in the niche in due course. Meanwhile, Bill Shipsey's thoughts have already shifted to future projects, including potential plans for an Eileen Gray international design competition. This ongoing dedication ensures that the legacy of the influential architect will continue to be recognized and celebrated globally.