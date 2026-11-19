Eir sees wholesale broadband drop 8% but retail growth offsets loss. Fitch warns of fibre overbuild. Net debt stands at 4.7 times Ebitda amid ownership changes.

Eir announced a significant restructuring in its customer base for the twelve months ending September, with wholesale broadband customers declining by 8 percent. The total number of wholesale subscribers fell by 35,000, leaving the company with 421,000 customers in this segment. This decrease reflects intensifying competition from other industry players who have invested heavily in fibre networks over the last decade.

Wholesale Decline Offsetting Retail Growth

Despite the drop in wholesale accounts, Eir reported an 8 percent increase in retail customers, which helped stabilize its overall position. The total broadband business grew by 1 percent to reach 936,000 subscribers during the period. Notably, 96 percent of these customers are now on fibre-based, high-speed broadband services. The company also saw its postpay mobile customer base rise by 7 percent on a year-on-year basis to 1,358,000 users. This mobile growth was partly driven by customers transitioning from prepay deals to postpay contracts. Multi-play bundles, which combine broadband, landline, mobile, and TV services, now account for 61 percent of Eir's fixed households. This figure represents a 1 percentage point increase compared to the previous year.

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Executive Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Oliver Loomes, the chief executive of Eir, stated that the company delivered a solid performance in the third quarter. His comments align with the company's expectations despite a dynamic and highly competitive market environment. Loomes emphasized that Eir remains focused on strengthening the resilience, reach, and capability of its networks. This strategy is intended to position the telecommunications provider for sustainable long-term growth. The competitive pressure is a central concern for investors and analysts monitoring the sector.

Ratings Agency Warning and Debt Metrics

Ratings agency Fitch issued a warning in September regarding the mounting competitive pressure on Eir's wholesale broadband business. The agency cited the overbuild of fibre networks by competitors such as Siro and Virgin Media as key factors. Siro is a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone that has expanded its presence in the market. Eir reported group revenue rose by 4 percent in the first nine months of the year to 985 million euros. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by less than 1 percent to 476 million euros. The company's net debt stood at 2.03 billion euros at the end of September. This equates to 4.7 times its EBITDA, excluding the earnings and borrowings of its 50.1 percent-controlled wholesale broadband joint venture with France's InfraVia.

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Credit Rating Risk and Ownership Structure

Fitch's methodology calculates the leverage ratio at approximately 5.2, which is higher than Eir's own reported figure. This metric gives Eir limited headroom compared to the 5.5 level where Fitch would ordinarily consider downgrading the group's creditworthiness. Eir, the former state monopoly, has undergone seven changes in control in the past 27 years. Since Niel led the takeover in April 2018, the company has distributed approximately 2.29 billion euros in dividends to its owners. A Niel investment vehicle now owns more than 70 percent of the business. This ownership concentration followed the exit of hedge fund Davidson Kempner as a shareholder in 2024. Fellow US minority investor Anchorage also sold back some of its stock months later. Niel, whose family investments generate about 24 billion euros in annual revenue across Europe and Latin America, has stated an intention to invest as much as possible in dividends.

Operational Adjustments and Financial Payouts

While shareholders did not receive dividends during the first nine months of the year, InfraVia received a 20 million euro payout relating to its 49.9 percent stake in the fibre broadband joint venture. Operational efficiency measures appear to be in effect as Eir's staff number fell by 10 percent. The workforce now stands at 2,499 employees on a full-time equivalent basis at the end of September. These figures highlight the ongoing strategic adjustments within the company as it navigates a challenging market landscape. The reduction in headcount coincides with the shifting dynamics of broadband subscriptions and increased debt leverage.