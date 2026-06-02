Climate and Science Correspondent Caroline O'Doherty takes a look at the El Niño forecast to return this summer, and the risks involved both here and abroad.

Climate and Science Correspondent Caroline O'Doherty takes a look at the El Niño forecast to return this summer, and the risks involved both here and abroad.

El Niño is a complex weather phenomenon that occurs when the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean warms up more than usual. This warming of the ocean can have significant effects on the global climate, leading to droughts in some areas and heavy rainfall in others. The exact timing and severity of El Niño events are difficult to predict, but forecasters are warning that this summer could be a particularly intense one.

Ireland is not immune to the effects of El Niño, and the country can expect to experience a range of weather conditions, from mild and wet to hot and dry. The risks of El Niño are not limited to Ireland, however. The phenomenon has the potential to impact global food production, leading to shortages and price increases.

In addition, El Niño can also exacerbate the spread of disease, particularly in areas where the population is already vulnerable. Education Correspondent Niamh Towey gives some tips on how to prepare for sitting your Leaving Cert. The Leaving Cert is a critical exam for students in Ireland, and it can be a source of significant stress and anxiety.

However, with the right preparation and mindset, students can feel more confident and prepared for the exam. One key tip is to make a study plan and stick to it. This can help students stay organized and focused, and ensure that they cover all of the material they need to. It's also essential to practice past papers and get feedback from teachers or guidance counsellors.

This can help students identify areas where they need to improve and work on those skills. Furthermore, getting enough sleep and taking breaks can also help students stay focused and retain information better. Wu Ronghaomin discusses the gaokao, China's university admissions test. The gaokao is a highly competitive and challenging exam that is required for students who wish to attend university in China.

The exam is typically taken in the summer after the student completes their secondary education, and it is a major factor in determining which university a student will attend. The gaokao is a grueling test that covers a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, science, and literature. Students who do well on the gaokao are often rewarded with admission to top universities, while those who do poorly may be relegated to lower-tier institutions.

The gaokao has been the subject of controversy in recent years, with some arguing that it is too stressful and that it puts too much pressure on students. Fans clash with police in Paris after UEFA Champions League final. Paris Saint-Germain supporters clashed with police during celebrations on Saturday, following the team's UEFA Champions League victory against Arsenal.

The clashes were reportedly sparked by a group of PSG fans who became agitated when they were unable to access the team's stadium. The situation quickly escalated, with police using tear gas and batons to try and restore order. Several people were injured in the clashes, and at least one fan was arrested. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of fans at large-scale sporting events, and the need for greater communication and cooperation between fans and authorities.

Mark Wall reads a statement of behalf of the Wall family after the inquest into the death of his brother, Brendan, who died in an Ironman race in Cork in 2023. The inquest into Brendan's death has been ongoing for several months, and it has been a difficult and emotional process for the Wall family.

However, they have been determined to get to the bottom of what happened, and to ensure that their brother's death is not in vain. The family has been working closely with the coroner and other authorities to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to Brendan's death. They have also been advocating for greater safety measures to be put in place at Ironman events, to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Jen Hogan speaks to guidance counsellor Donnchadh O'Mahony about how to best study for the Leaving Cert in the final days before the exam. The Leaving Cert is a critical exam for students in Ireland, and it can be a source of significant stress and anxiety.

However, with the right preparation and mindset, students can feel more confident and prepared for the exam. One key tip is to make a study plan and stick to it. This can help students stay organized and focused, and ensure that they cover all of the material they need to. It's also essential to practice past papers and get feedback from teachers or guidance counsellors.

This can help students identify areas where they need to improve and work on those skills. Furthermore, getting enough sleep and taking breaks can also help students stay focused and retain information better. Horse dealer ordered to pay stable worker more than €4,500 for employment rights breaches. A horse dealer has been ordered to pay a stable worker more than €4,500 for employment rights breaches.

The worker had brought a claim against the dealer, alleging that he had been underpaid and subjected to unfair treatment. The court found in favour of the worker, and ordered the dealer to pay him the sum of €4,500. The case highlights the importance of protecting the rights of workers in the equine industry, and ensuring that they are treated fairly and with respect. Has the World Cup arrived yet?

In the US, it depends on who you ask. The 2026 World Cup is still several years away, but the excitement and anticipation are already building. For some, the World Cup is a major sporting event that brings people together and creates a sense of national pride. For others, it is a commercialized and overhyped spectacle that prioritizes profit over people.

Regardless of one's perspective, it is clear that the World Cup has the power to captivate and inspire, and to bring people together in a shared experience. Whether or not it has 'arrived' yet, the World Cup is an event that is worth paying attention to, and one that will continue to shape and influence the world of sports in the years to come





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El Niño Climate Weather Ireland Risks Preparations World Cup Sports Fans Police Clashes Safety University Admissions Gaokao China Education Leaving Cert Exam Study Tips Employment Rights Horse Dealer Stable Worker Worker Rights

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