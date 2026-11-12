Elaine Geraghty to Step Down as Managing Director of Ardmore and Troy Studios

Elaine Geraghty leaves Ardmore and Troy Studios after six years, with Hackman Capital Partners initiating a search for a new managing director to lead the Irish studio group.

Elaine Geraghty is preparing to step down from her position as managing director of Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios, marking the end of a significant chapter for two of Ireland's premier film production facilities. The leadership transition was announced on Thursday, confirming that Geraghty will officially leave the executive role in December. Although she is departing her day-to-day duties, she will remain with the organization in an advisory capacity to support the transition period.

Geraghty assumed control of the studio group just six years ago, a period defined by substantial growth and infrastructure development for the companies. Her departure occurs as the entity, which is owned by an affiliate of Hackman Capital Partners, moves forward with a recruitment process to identify her successor. The studios operate from facilities outside Bray in County Wicklow and in Limerick, serving as critical hubs for the global screen industry.

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Strategic Leadership and Studio Expansion

Geraghty managed the operations of these studios while overseeing major expansion initiatives that have positioned them as leaders in the domestic market. She played a pivotal role in developing both the Wicklow and Limerick locations, ensuring they could meet the demands of high-profile international productions. Her tenure included facilitating a multi-year agreement worth €10 million with independent production company BiggerStage to establish a state-of-the-art global television production hub at Troy Studios.

The broader corporate strategy under Hackman Capital Partners includes the planned Greystones Media Campus in County Wicklow. This project, which received planning approval in 2021, was initially designed as a €300 million investment to create Ireland's largest television and film complex. However, the scope of the development has since been reduced to occupy less than half of the originally envisioned forty-four acres.

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Corporate Structure and Global Operations

Hackman Capital Partners describes itself as the largest owner-operator of independent film and television studios in the world. The conglomerate owns more than one hundred and thirty sound stages across major international markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Britain, and Ireland. The acquisition of Ardmore and Troy Studios in 2021 integrated them into this vast global network of production capabilities.

Alastair Boucaut, executive vice-president of the global studio team at Hackman Capital Partners, emphasized the importance of Geraghty's contributions to the organization. He stated that her leadership was central to elevating Ireland's two largest studio hubs into internationally revered production ecosystems. Boucaut confirmed that the search for a new managing director begins immediately, with the goal of finding a leader who can continue to expand their world-class capabilities.

Professional Background and Industry Impact

Before taking the helm at Ardmore and Troy Studios, Geraghty spent four years as the chief executive of Screen Producers Ireland. Her extensive career in the media sector also includes roles with Communicorp Group, the Sunday Tribune, and radio station 98FM. Her experience across production, media ownership, and professional associations has informed her strategic approach to studio management.

In a statement regarding her departure, Geraghty expressed pride in leading the studios during a transformative period for the Irish creative screen sector. She noted that the group has proven Ireland's ability to compete at the highest global levels by hosting world-class, tentpole productions. While she described the decision as bittersweet, she indicated that it was long-considered and that she feels positive about her future path outside the daily operations of the studios.