Elderly Man Dies Following Road Traffic Collision in Longford

An 80-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Longford town on Tuesday. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A tragic incident unfolded in County Longford on Tuesday, resulting in the death of an elderly man following a road traffic collision . The incident, which involved a pedestrian and a passenger vehicle, occurred on Earl Street in Longford town at approximately 10:00 AM.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, responding to reports of a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified as a man in his eighties, sustained critical injuries as a result of the impact. Recognizing the severity of his condition, paramedics made the swift decision to request air ambulance support. He was carefully airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, a major trauma center, for immediate and specialized medical attention.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, gardaí, the Irish police force, confirmed with deep regret that the man succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Tuesday evening. This news brings a somber tone to the community, highlighting the fragility of life and the potential consequences of road incidents. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision is now underway.

Gardaí are actively seeking information from the public to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the events that led to this tragedy. A formal appeal has been issued, urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and share any relevant details they may possess. Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with individuals who were present in the vicinity of Earl Street, Longford, between the hours of 9:45 AM and 10:15 AM on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026.

Recognizing the increasing prevalence of vehicle-mounted cameras, gardaí are specifically requesting that road users who were traveling in the area during this timeframe and have access to dash-cam footage, or any other form of camera recording, make this footage available to the investigating officers. This footage could provide crucial evidence and assist in reconstructing the sequence of events. The authorities believe that even seemingly insignificant details could prove vital to the investigation.

As part of standard procedure in cases involving fatalities, a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death and to gather further information relevant to the investigation. A garda spokesperson emphasized the importance of public cooperation, stating that any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be instrumental in establishing the full facts of the case. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Longford Garda Station directly at 043 3350570.

Alternatively, they can reach out to the Garda Confidential Line, which operates 24/7, at 1800 666 111. This confidential line allows individuals to provide information anonymously, if they prefer. Gardaí also welcome contact through any local Garda Station. The community is understandably shaken by this event, and authorities are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation to provide answers and ensure accountability.

The loss of life is a profound tragedy, and gardaí extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased





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Longford Road Traffic Collision Pedestrian Fatal Accident Garda Appeal

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