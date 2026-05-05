Electric HGVs Lag Behind in Ireland Despite Government Push

Despite government efforts to promote electric Heavy Goods Vehicles, adoption rates in Ireland remain low at just 1%, hampered by range limitations, high charging costs, and insufficient infrastructure. Industry experts suggest electric HGVs are currently only viable for short-distance 'last mile' deliveries.

The Irish government is promoting electric Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) as a solution for a more sustainable transport sector, but their adoption rate remains extremely low, accounting for only 1% of the national fleet.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien acknowledges the weight of these vehicles as a key challenge for the industry. A significant portion of funding allocated for a nationwide charging network remains unused, with the vast majority spent on administrative expenses, prompting criticism that Ireland is falling behind other nations like China, where electric HGV penetration reaches 25%. Brendan Dixon of Dixon Transport Ireland operates four Volvo EVs, acquired after the 2022 Russian invasion and rising diesel prices.

These trucks are viable for routes within the Dublin area, offering a 300km range, but are not economically feasible for longer journeys to the UK or Europe due to the substantial range difference compared to diesel trucks (300km vs 4,000km). Dixon’s company has invested in its own charging infrastructure, including superchargers and standard chargers, and utilizes solar power to supplement charging.

A major obstacle to wider EV adoption is the unregulated pricing at commercial charging points, which currently exceed the commercially viable threshold of 40 cents per kilowatt-hour. Furthermore, the lack of dedicated HGV charging infrastructure often forces drivers to use car charging spaces, requiring them to detach trailers. Dixon advocates for government regulation of charging rates at networks like Circle K and Applegreen to incentivize broader adoption.

Other industry professionals, like Brendan Ryan of Martin Ryan Haulage, believe electric HGVs are currently only suitable for ‘last mile’ deliveries within urban areas, citing limitations in range, battery weight, infrastructure, resale value, and charging costs. Despite rising diesel prices and growing environmental concerns, a large-scale shift to electric HGVs in Ireland appears distant, with long-distance and continental routes remaining firmly reliant on traditional diesel-powered vehicles.

The current situation highlights a gap between government ambitions and the practical realities faced by haulage companies, emphasizing the need for comprehensive infrastructure development and regulatory frameworks to support the transition to a greener transport system





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Vehicles Hgvs Transport Ireland Charging Infrastructure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top 10 Off-Beat Wedding Venues in IrelandWedding expert Sara Kennedy shares her top picks for unique and personality-filled wedding venues in Ireland, focusing on locations that offer atmosphere, intimacy, and a departure from traditional settings. The article highlights venues ranging from woodland retreats to stylish lakeside stays and historic spaces.

Read more »

Mixed Bank Holiday Weather Forecast for IrelandIreland is set to experience a varied Bank Holiday weekend with sunshine in some areas and thundery showers in others, following a recent period of unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures are expected to drop next week with a cooler northerly airflow.

Read more »

Cool Start to May: Ireland's Weather Forecast for the Week AheadMet Éireann forecasts a cool and unsettled week for Ireland as May begins, with a mix of dry weather, showers, and below-average temperatures. Expect cloudy skies, sunny spells, and potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Read more »

Forrester's Brilliance Matched by Bolger's Technique in Thrilling League of Ireland EncountersA round-up of Friday night's League of Ireland Premier Division matches, featuring standout performances from Chris Forrester and Aaron Bolger, as well as results from Bohemians, Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, and Drogheda United.

Read more »

Former Irish President Accuses Foreign Affairs Department of Leaks, Potential Trump Visit to IrelandFormer Irish President Michael D. Higgins alleges a pattern of leaks from within the Department of Foreign Affairs, targeting him and current officials. The news also reports on the possibility of a visit by the US President to Ireland in September coinciding with the Irish Open, and Higgins' stated disinterest in meeting with him at his Doonbeg resort.

Read more »

Ireland's Economic Growth to Slow Amidst Iran Fuel CrisisEconomic growth is projected to continue in Ireland and Northern Ireland, but at a reduced rate due to the fuel crisis stemming from the conflict in Iran. Inflation is expected to rise, particularly in Ireland, influenced by Middle East tensions and disruptions to oil supply routes. Despite slower growth, the jobs market is anticipated to remain strong with low unemployment rates.

Read more »