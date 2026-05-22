Electric Ireland Minor Leinster Football Final Tonight Between Meath and Kildare in Portlaoise

The stand-alone county football finals for Leinster under 18 and minor teams start tonight as Meath take on Kildare in the Electric Ireland Minor Leinster final. Both Meath and Kildare are looking to secure 10 titles tonight with 35 titles already under their belts.

The Electric Ireland Minor Leinster football title will be won tonight as Meath face Kildare in the final. O’Moore Park in Portlaoise is the venue for the sixth meeting between these two counties in Leinster minor finals.

Meath have not made a final appearance since 2021 where they won against Dublin, while Kildare last made the final in 2023 losing to Dublin. The Lilywhites have won six of the last Championship clashes between the two but under true Royalty in Trevor Giles, Meath will fancy their chances. Kildare saw Louth off in the semi-finals thanks to the Wee County’s bucket load of wides and Meath beat Dublin by six points.

Both counties have already secured an All-Ireland quarter-final spot as all provincial finalists go into the top eight. The Lilywhites will be hunting the double, with their Under 20’s team having beat Louth top claim the provincial title. Warm and dry for Leinster Minor Football Final in Portlaois





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