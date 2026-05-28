Electric Ireland to Raise Gas and Electricity Prices by Up to 8% from July 1

Electric Ireland announces price increases of 8% for electricity and 7.7% for gas, citing Middle East conflict-driven wholesale energy cost volatility, with support measures for customers.

Electric Ireland , the largest energy provider in Ireland with 1.1 million customers, has announced an increase in both gas and electricity prices, effective from July 1st. The electricity prices will rise by 8 percent, the first hike since October 2022.

For the average household on the standard tariff, this means an additional €2.66 per week or €11.52 per month. Gas prices will increase by 7.7 percent, adding €2.25 per week or €9.73 per month to the average gas bill, based on the estimated annual bill as defined by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The company attributed these price increases to ongoing volatility in wholesale energy costs, driven primarily by the conflict in the Middle East, which has exerted sustained upward pressure on global energy markets. The announcement marks a reversal from the price reductions that Electric Ireland implemented in 2023 and 2024. Notably, the company had introduced a 4 percent gas price reduction in September 2025, a time when many other suppliers were raising their prices.

Pat Fenlon, Executive Director for Electric Ireland, explained the rationale behind the decision: 'The conflict in the Middle East continues to drive volatility in wholesale energy costs which have increased significantly. Last winter, we acted to protect our customers by reducing gas prices and holding electricity rates steady during the period of highest demand, while most other suppliers increased their prices.

The current change represents the first price increase since October 2022; unfortunately, we cannot delay this increase any further due to the sustained upward price pressure on our wholesale energy costs.

' He emphasized the company's commitment to supporting customers, noting that Electric Ireland remains focused on providing competitive value with one of the lowest Electricity Standard Variable Tariffs in the market. To mitigate the impact of the price rise, Electric Ireland has outlined several support measures for customers.

These include access to the company's Compassionate Assistance fund, which provides financial aid to those in need, as well as flexible payment options and energy efficiency advice to help customers better manage their bills. The company affirmed its dedication to managing prices carefully and protecting customers wherever possible. This development underscores the ongoing challenges in the global energy sector, where geopolitical tensions continue to influence wholesale prices, affecting households and businesses alike.

Electric Ireland's decision is expected to have a broad impact, given its significant market share, and will likely prompt discussions about energy affordability and the need for sustainable solutions in the face of volatile markets





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