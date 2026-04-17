Electric Picnic 2026 Lineup Expands with Major International and Irish Talent, Violet Grohl to Debut

The Electric Picnic festival has unveiled a significant expansion of its 2026 lineup, adding over 40 acts including renowned international artists like Wolf Alice, The Saw Doctors, and Djo. The announcement also features former Little Mix star Jade, electronic music heavyweights Ben Hemsley and Duke Dumont, and acclaimed rapper Loyle Carner. Adding a significant buzz, Violet Grohl, daughter of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and touted as the "next generation of rock royalty," will make her festival debut. The festival, which sold out its 80,000 tickets rapidly in September 2025, is still expected to announce headliners for its vacant top slots.

The highly anticipated 2026 edition of the Electric Picnic festival is set to be an even grander affair, with organisers revealing a substantial addition of over 40 diverse acts to its already impressive roster. Among the prominent international names bolstering the lineup are the critically acclaimed indie rock band Wolf Alice, the beloved Irish legends The Saw Doctors, and the distinctive sounds of Djo, fronted by actor and musician Joe Keery.

This latest wave of announcements also includes the highly anticipated performance of Jade, formerly of the global phenomenon Little Mix, promising a captivating stage presence. Further diversifying the musical landscape, the festival will welcome the energetic beats of electronic artist Ben Hemsley, the chart-topping Duke Dumont, and the lyrical prowess of rapper Loyle Carner, ensuring a broad spectrum of genres to captivate the thousands of attendees. Adding a unique and exciting dimension to the festival experience, Violet Grohl, the daughter of rock icon Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, is slated to perform. Described by festival organizers as representing the "next generation of rock royalty," her inclusion signals a significant moment for emerging talent and a nod to the enduring legacy of rock music. This marks a notable debut for Violet on such a prominent stage, and her performance is expected to draw considerable attention from fans and critics alike. The Electric Picnic has a reputation for fostering new talent alongside established superstars, and Violet Grohl's appearance perfectly embodies this ethos. The festival grounds in Stradbally are poised to welcome a staggering 80,000 festivalgoers, a testament to its enduring popularity and the strong demand for tickets, which notably sold out in September 2025, well in advance of any lineup details being released. This rapid sell-out underscores the festival's status as a premier cultural event. The organizers have also confirmed that several Irish acts are set to grace the stages, further enriching the festival's diverse offering. Among these homegrown talents are the vibrant and energetic folk-punk band The Mary Wallbers, the soulful melodies of Florence Road, and the distinctive sound of Madra Salach. Their inclusion highlights the Electric Picnic's commitment to showcasing the breadth and depth of Ireland's thriving music scene. While this latest announcement significantly boosts the festival's appeal, ticket holders are being advised to anticipate further revelations, as organizers are still working to fill remaining headline slots. This suggests that the 2026 Electric Picnic is aiming for an unparalleled lineup, promising a memorable and electrifying weekend for all in attendance, cementing its reputation as one of Europe's most exciting and comprehensive music festivals





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