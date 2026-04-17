Electric Picnic Unleashes 42 New Acts for Sold-Out 2026 Festival

Ireland's premier music festival, Electric Picnic, has added 42 more artists to its already impressive lineup for its sold-out 2026 event in Stradbally, promising a diverse musical experience for 80,000 attendees.

The anticipation for this year's Electric Picnic has reached fever pitch with the announcement of an additional 42 acts, ensuring something for every musical taste at Ireland 's most celebrated festival. Set to welcome an impressive 80,000 festival-goers to the picturesque Stradbally Estate in Laois from August 28th, the 2026 edition promises to be a landmark event.

Among the newly revealed performers is Djo, the enigmatic artist behind the viral sensation End of Beginning, who also captivated audiences with his role as Steve in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Making a highly anticipated debut at the Picnic is the 'IT girl' of the moment, JADE, while the critically acclaimed band Wolf Alice is set to make a triumphant return, much to the delight of their dedicated fan base.

The sprawling grounds of Stradbally will once again be alive with the energy of thousands dancing to a diverse array of talent. The next generation of electronic music innovators will be represented by Ben Hemsley, Duke Dumont, and Obskür, promising high-octane sets that will keep the crowds moving. For those seeking a more laid-back vibe, Loyle Carner and Ravyn Lenae will offer their signature soulful and groovy sounds. The festival continues to champion homegrown talent, with fan favorites like The Mary Wallopers and The Saw Doctors set to grace the stage, alongside emerging artists such as Florence Road, Cliffords, and Madra Salach, among many others.

For those who crave pulsating beats and the electric atmosphere of a dedicated dance zone, Terminus remains the ultimate destination. This year's dance lineup is equally thrilling, featuring garage anthems from Interplanetary Criminal, a party-starting set from MALUGI, and 90s-infused techno from X Club, alongside contributions from CamrinWatsin, Clouds, DART, Effy, Faster Horses, Kayleigh Glynn, and TWOFACED.

This latest wave of artist reveals builds upon an already stellar lineup that features major headliners Gorillaz and Fontaines D.C. The extensive list also includes celebrated artists such as CMAT, Sombr, Zara Larsson, Skepta, Wunderhorse, Role Model, and Geese, showcasing the festival's commitment to delivering a world-class experience.

Electric Picnic's return to Co. Laois from August 28th to 30th, 2026, will see the 600-acre Stradbally Estate transform into a vibrant hub for 80,000 music enthusiasts. Beyond the music, festival attendees can look forward to the familiar and beloved attractions that have become synonymous with the Electric Picnic experience, including the return of fan favorites like Provedencia, Croí, Trailer Park, Fish Town, Salty Dog, and Mindfield, each offering unique atmospheres and experiences that contribute to the festival's iconic charm and enduring appeal.

The comprehensive offering ensures that the Electric Picnic continues to solidify its position as a must-attend event on the international festival calendar, drawing in crowds with its eclectic programming and inimitable spirit





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Electric Picnic Music Festival Ireland Lineup Announcement Stradbally

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