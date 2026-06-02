Electrified Vehicles Now Account for Two-Thirds of New Car Sales in Ireland as Market Shifts

New figures show hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and full EVs made up 65.7% of new car registrations in Ireland during the first five months of the year. Electric vehicle sales doubled in May, helping overall new car sales rise 4.7% year-on-year. Toyota remains the top brand, but the rental fleet continues to favor petrol engines.

Ireland's new car market continues its shift toward electrified powertrains, with hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) now representing 65.7% of all new registrations from January to May.

This growth is driven by a surge in May, where EV registrations doubled compared to the same period last year, contributing to a 4.7% overall increase in new car sales for the first five months. Specific brand and model data indicates Toyota's continued dominance, while Chinese manufacturers grow but remain a small fraction of the market. The rental car sector shows a different pattern, still relying heavily on petrol vehicles.

The used import market is also robust, and commercial vehicle segments show mixed results with vans up but trucks down





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Ireland Car Market Electric Vehicles Hybrid Sales New Car Registrations Toyota

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