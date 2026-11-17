Nathan Fielder's documentary on Elizabeth Holmes becomes a box office sensation. Explore the film's critical reception, narrative structure, and release details.

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes engage in a tense, intimate dialogue that defines the new documentary " You Can See Everything." The film has rapidly transformed from a perplexing teaser into a verified box office sensation across the Atlantic. This success follows ecstatic reviews from the United States, marking a significant cultural moment for the subject matter.

Documentary Origin and Theranos Background

In 2023, Fielder recorded Holmes while she was sequestered in a luxurious San Diego beach home. She spent these days counting down until she began an eleven-year prison term for fraud. Holmes previously captivated the United States media as the founder of Theranos, a company that promised revolutionary blood testing capabilities. She claimed her device could test for myriad conditions using only a minute sample of blood. Investigations later revealed that the technology could not perform these tests as advertised. The documentary explores these disputed assertions with meticulous detail.

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Narrative Structure and Visual Style

The nearly three-hour runtime unfolds through tense close-ups that create a palpable sense of intimacy. Fielder, the Canadian documentarian known for "The Rehearsal," guides the viewer through Holmes's explanations of her disputed claims. He highlights her semantic ambiguities regarding whether the device could potentially perform tests versus actually doing so. To illustrate these confusing statements, Fielder references the Abbott and Costello sketch "Who's on first?" Holmes laughs at the reference but does not grasp the central conceit. The film is co-directed by Lance Oppenheim, who also directed "Primetime." Ari Balouzian provides a musical score that throbs with melodic menace.

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Stakeholder Dynamics and Character Focus

Fielder employs icy strategies to determine if Holmes believes she was wrongly convicted. Her willingness to allow the filmmakers into her family home for day after day serves as a primary argument for her sincerity. Billy Evans, Holmes's wealthy romantic partner, eventually takes over the filmmakers' attention. This shift alters the dynamic significantly as the narrative progresses. Fielder often lurks around corners, acting like a guilty eavesdropper rather than a traditional interviewer. His approach is colder and more indistinct than that of Louis Theroux, another journalist who gives subjects ample rope. The documentary functions as an art-house drama rather than a standard fly-on-the-wall production.

Release Details and Audience Reception

The film divides into two distinct halves, reflecting the transition of Holmes into the prison system. Once she enters confinement, Fielder and Oppenheim struggle to determine how to continue covering the story. Their solution involves self-conscious play that has frustrated some documentary purists. Despite this, the film remains an undeniable signifier of the current era. It resonates with an audience accustomed to online unreliability and uncertainty. "You Can See Everything" is confirmed to be in cinemas from Friday, November 20th. The production stands as an indulgent yet ingenious oddity that reflects the times.