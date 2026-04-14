Ellen Keane on Life After Sport, Limb Difference Awareness, and Wellness

Paralympian Ellen Keane discusses her transition from competitive swimming, her experiences with an autoimmune disease, and her advocacy for limb difference awareness. She shares her insights on building a support system, navigating wellness, and empowering teenage girls.

Ellen Keane , the celebrated Paralympian , is transitioning from the competitive swimming world into new ventures, including television coaching and public speaking. In a conversation centered around the Back Your Body campaign, she discusses her experiences with an autoimmune disease , finding her place in a new chapter, and embracing her role as a role model. Having achieved both bronze and gold medals during her swimming career, Keane is now focusing on creating a supportive space for teenage girls with limb difference s, reflecting on the personal need she had for such a resource during her own adolescence. The transition from elite athlete to life after sports can be challenging, as Keane notes the importance of building a new support system. She emphasizes the necessity of having a team behind you, even outside the structured environment of competitive sports. This has led her to collaborate with Holland and Barrett, finding a renewed sense of support through their wellness initiatives, reminiscent of the team she once had.

Keane highlights her positive experience with Holland and Barrett's wellness check-ins. As someone who has been managing celiac disease for a year, she appreciates the knowledgeable advice and tailored product recommendations she has received. The staff's expertise in gluten-free products and supplement timing has provided her with valuable insights, exceeding even her own knowledge gained from a culinary degree. She shares specific examples of the advice she received, such as the timing of probiotics and the impact of drinking tea on supplement absorption. This personalized approach and practical advice have significantly enhanced her wellness journey.

Keane is actively involved in Limb Difference Awareness Month, using her platform to foster understanding and acceptance. She discusses the challenges of being in the influencer space and the importance of creating meaningful content. Reflecting on her sporting career's impact, she realizes the need to proactively share her story. She discusses personal experiences, such as the unsolicited questions she faces from strangers about her limb difference and the emotional impact these encounters can have. She uses these experiences to advocate for greater sensitivity and to highlight the challenges faced by individuals who have acquired disabilities. As part of her awareness efforts, she's organizing a confidence-building workshop in Google for teenage girls with limb differences, providing them with a space for connection and support. The workshop is designed to offer the kind of guidance and community that she herself sought during her teenage years, promoting normalization and empowerment.





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Ellen Keane Paralympian Limb Difference Wellness Autoimmune Disease

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