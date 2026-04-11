Ellen Keane Reveals Challenges of Living with Coeliac Disease and Advocates for Proactive Health

Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane discusses her coeliac disease diagnosis and how it has impacted her life, while promoting Holland & Barrett's 'Back Your Body' campaign for proactive health.

Ellen Keane , the renowned Paralympic swimmer and TV personality, has opened up about her experience living with coeliac disease , an autoimmune condition diagnosed after a challenging health journey. This diagnosis came after her participation in an RTÉ show, Uncharted, which took her to Bolivia. The rigorous outdoor expedition, designed to push Irish celebrities to their limits, seems to have triggered the onset of her symptoms.

Despite having a family history of coeliac disease, with her father also diagnosed, Ellen's own diagnosis was unexpected. She had undergone regular health check-ups and blood tests through Sport Ireland over the years, with no indication of the condition. Her digestive issues were previously attributed to factors like racing-related products and high caffeine intake. It was only after returning from Bolivia, with noticeable changes in her physical appearance and energy levels, that coeliac disease began to surface as a possibility.\The stress of the demanding Uncharted experience proved to be the catalyst for the autoimmune response. The grueling eight days of filming, though condensed into a shorter episode, clearly took a toll on Ellen's body. Upon returning, she observed significant changes, including hair loss, skin issues around her eyes, and a noticeable decline in energy. Blood tests conducted by Sport Ireland initially caused confusion among the medical team until the family history of coeliac disease came to light, which started to make sense. Following her diagnosis, Ellen immediately eliminated gluten from her diet, leading to rapid improvements in her health. Her hair stopped falling out, and the skin around her eyes recovered. The effects of accidental gluten consumption are now instantly noticeable, manifesting as fatigue and a tired appearance. Ellen, who was born without part of her left arm, says that living with coeliac disease is even more restrictive. She highlights that while she has always adapted to her physical disability, the dietary restrictions of an autoimmune disease have presented unique challenges. The impact of coeliac disease extends beyond physical symptoms, affecting social aspects of life. The need to carefully navigate food choices in social settings, avoiding shared meals, and the constant need to explain the seriousness of the condition underscores the difficulties. Ellen stresses that coeliac disease is a medical requirement rather than a lifestyle choice, underscoring the importance of taking the condition seriously.\Beyond her personal health journey, Ellen is an ambassador for Holland & Barrett's new 'Back Your Body' campaign in Ireland. The initiative focuses on promoting a proactive approach to health and well-being. As a retired athlete and a person adapting to life with coeliac disease, Ellen was keen to support the campaign and gain a wellness check. She found the experience insightful, providing her with personalized product recommendations and valuable information on various aspects of health, including common-sense wellness strategies that she hadn't previously considered. She found it overwhelming transitioning from a high-performance athlete to navigating the general public's lack of access to a team of experts. Ellen emphasizes that the campaign aims to encourage individuals to prioritize their well-being before the need for medical intervention arises. Her involvement also stems from a belief in self-love and the importance of proactive health management, especially for individuals with disabilities. The 'Back Your Body' campaign, with its free in-store Wellness Check-Ins, offers practical steps toward better health, promoting a proactive approach to health and well-being across Ireland. This effort seeks to empower individuals to prioritize their wellness and take actionable steps toward improved health outcomes





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Ellen Keane Coeliac Disease Autoimmune Disease Health Wellness

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