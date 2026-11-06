Elliott English Dies After Waterford Arson Attack

Six-year-old Elliott English has died from injuries sustained in the Waterford arson attack, bringing the total death toll to five. Details on the charges against the accused suspects.

Six-year-old Elliott English has died at St James Hospital in Dublin on Friday evening, marking the fifth and final fatality in the devastating arson attack that destroyed the lives of his entire family in Waterford. The young boy succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained when a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at the family home, compounding the tragedy that already claimed the lives of his parents and two older brothers.

Elliott English Death Details

The children of Philip English and Kim English, Elliott was one of only two individuals who survived the initial inferno that engulfed their residence on Birchwood Avenue in Birchwood, Waterford, during the early hours of October 13 last year. Along with another victim who remains unnamed for legal reasons, the six-year-old was critically injured in the blaze and urgently transported to University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen for emergency treatment.

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Due to the severity of the burns and the complexity of his condition, Elliott required specialized care beyond what was available locally, leading to his transfer to the Burns Unit at St James Hospital in Dublin. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff in the capital, he passed away on Friday evening, bringing an end to the long struggle for survival that began when the fire broke out.

The October 13 Incident Mechanics

The arson attack that led to the deaths of Philip English, Kim English, Callum English, and Jayden English occurred at their home on Birchwood Avenue in the early hours of October 13 last year. Investigators have determined that a petrol bomb was thrown at the property, resulting in a fire that spread rapidly and trapped the family inside, resulting in immediate fatalities for four members.

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The incident stands as one of the most tragic domestic disasters in recent Irish history, leaving the community in Waterford and families across the nation mourning the loss of the entire English family unit. The manner in which the fire was started, allegedly through the use of an incendiary device, has led to intense police investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings against those suspected of involvement.

Charges Against Jessica Dalton and Cian Stacey

Gardaí have formally charged a couple in connection with the deaths and the destruction of the property. Jessica Dalton, aged 31 and with an address in Waterford city, and Cian Stacey, aged 21 and currently of no fixed abode, face multiple serious charges stemming from the events of October 13.

Both defendants have been charged with criminal damage in relation to the fire at Birchwood Avenue, Birchwood. In addition to the property crimes, the prosecution has laid charges of assault causing serious harm against two other individuals who cannot be named for legal reasons. These individuals, along with the deceased family members, were reportedly injured or affected by the incident.

The legal process for Jessica Dalton and Cian Stacey has seen several court appearances where the seriousness of the charges was emphasized. Following these hearings, the couple has been remanded in continuing custody on all four charges, ensuring they remain in detention while the case proceeds through the judicial system.

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Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

The death of Elliott English solidifies the total loss of the English family, deeply affecting the community of Waterford and sparking nationwide conversations about safety, arson prevention, and support for victims of violent crime. The ongoing legal proceedings against Jessica Dalton and Cian Stacey serve as a critical step toward accountability for the actions alleged to have caused the destruction of the home on Birchwood Avenue.

As the legal cases against the accused defendants move forward, the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy. The remand in custody of Jessica Dalton and Cian Stacey ensures that the judicial process can proceed without interruption, addressing both the criminal damage and the assaults that resulted in the catastrophic loss of life on October 13.