Emerald Park Amusement Park in Meath to Expand After Successful Year

Emerald Park, the Co Meath amusement park, plans further expansion following a strong performance in 2024, fueled by new roller coasters and increased revenues. The park, operated by the Coyle family's Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd, saw revenues rise 20% to €31.3 million, resulting in a 24% surge in pretax profits to €5.49 million. Directors are confident about continued growth and the construction of new attractions.

Emerald Park , the popular amusement park in County Meath , Ireland, is poised for further expansion following a successful year marked by significant revenue and profit growth.

The park, operated by Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd, a company owned by the Coyle family, experienced a substantial increase in financial performance, largely attributed to the introduction of new attractions, particularly the Tír Na nÓg complex, featuring the longest intertwining family and thrill roller coasters in Europe. This ambitious investment has spurred renewed confidence in the park's future and fueled plans for further development, signaling a positive trajectory for this major Irish entertainment destination.\The financial results for 2024 reflect the positive impact of the park's strategic investments. Revenues surged by €5.3 million, representing a 20% increase, reaching a total of €31.3 million compared to €25.99 million in the previous year. This significant revenue boost translated into a considerable increase in profitability, with pretax profits soaring by 24% to €5.49 million. The park's management had previously emphasized the critical importance of these new attractions, asserting that their absence could jeopardize the park's long-term viability. The park invested €22 million in Na Fianna Force, The Quest, and The Celtic Dreamer. These figures underscore the effectiveness of the park's expansion strategy and its ability to attract visitors. Furthermore, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached €10.6 million in 2024, a notable increase from €8.1 million in 2023. The park's success is also reflected in its employment figures, with the workforce increasing by 10 to 354 employees in 2024, accompanied by a 21% increase in staff costs, reaching €9.85 million. The business holds accumulated profits of €37.53 million at the end of December 2024 and an increase in cash funds from €7.78 million to €8.75 million. The Emerald Park experience continues to evolve under the leadership of General Manager Charles Coyle, son of the late Ray Coyle, the founder of the park, and directors Rosamond Coyle and Natalya Coyle.\Looking ahead, the directors of Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd are optimistic about the future and intend to continue expanding Emerald Park by adding new attractions. The directors acknowledge the risks associated with competition and margin pressures, but express confidence in the company's ability to navigate these challenges and sustain growth. This confidence is supported by the park's strong financial performance in 2024, the success of the new attractions, and the company's accumulated profits. The park's focus on innovative and thrilling experiences, combined with its strategic expansion plans, positions it well for continued success in the competitive amusement park industry. Emerald Park, formerly known as Tayto Park, has become a major entertainment destination in Ireland, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond. The park's commitment to providing high-quality experiences and its ongoing investment in new attractions are key factors driving its positive momentum and shaping its future growth





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Emerald Park Amusement Park Meath Expansion Revenues

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