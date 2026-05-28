Emergence of Significant Electoral Force to the Right of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Recent byelection results in Galway West and Dublin Central suggest the emergence of a significant electoral force to the right of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in Ireland.

The emergence of a significant electoral force to the right of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in Ireland has been suggested by recent byelection results in Galway West and Dublin Central .

Noel Thomas, a member of Independent Ireland, topped the poll in the first count of the Galway West byelection, but was not elected. He doubled the percentage of the vote he had won at the 2024 general election and increased the number of votes he won to over 10,000. The results indicate a significant increase in support for parties and candidates on the right and far right.

The emergence of this force is likely to remain strong in the two byelection constituencies and will grow elsewhere too. The party, Independent Ireland, has already four TDs and 24 councillors around the State, as well as a seat in the European Parliament through Ciaran Mullooly. The party adopts a tougher line on migration and sought to identify strongly with the recent fuel protests and blockades. Thomas himself was perhaps the perfect candidate for this emerging identity, declaring





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Ireland Fine Gael Fianna Fáil Independent Ireland Noel Thomas Galway West Dublin Central Migration Fuel Protests

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