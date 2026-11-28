Emily Murphy's journey from Chelsea debutant to Ireland World Cup qualifier hero highlights her recovery in the US and rapid rise under manager Carla Ward.

Emily Murphy has emerged as the form player of her life, recently securing the Young Women's International Player of the Year award at the FAI Awards. This recognition marks a dramatic turnaround for the attacker, who transitioned from a peripheral squad member to a central figure in the Ireland national team over the last twelve months. Murphy's current momentum makes her almost certain to start in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier play-off first leg against Poland in Gdańsk.

Murphy's Statistical Dominance in Ireland Squad

The statistical shift in Murphy's national team career is stark and measurable. After her first official Ireland call-up in February 2024, she was primarily utilized as an impact substitute during the recent Nations League campaign. In contrast, she has now started seven of Ireland's eight World Cup qualifiers. This significant increase in playing time underscores her revalidation within the squad and her growing importance to the team's tactical setup. Her consistent performance has solidified her position as a key asset for the upcoming critical matches.

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Carla Ward's Strategic Trust and Tactical Shift

Head coach Carla Ward has openly attributed Murphy's resurgence to honest communication and strategic patience. Following a 1-0 Nations League victory over Slovakia in June of the previous year, Ward revealed that she had held a frank conversation with Murphy. The manager informed the attacker that she might not be selected for the second training camp because more was required from her performance-wise. Ward noted that Murphy was low on confidence and had not played many minutes prior to that intervention. Since that pivotal moment, Murphy has consistently improved, earning the Player of the Match award in that first competitive start under Ward.

Character Building During University Tenure in US

Murphy's evolution was heavily influenced by a character-building stint in the United States between 2021 and 2025. Born in Berkshire to a father named Jonathan from Dublin, Murphy initially represented England at the underage level before being invited to train with Vera Pauw's squad in 2021. Her early career in England was highly promising; she made her full debut for Chelsea at age sixteen and scored twice in an FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic. At the time, then-Chelsea boss and current USA manager Emma Hayes declared that Murphy was the future of the sport. However, subsequent loans and college experiences tested her resilience before she found stability.

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Recovery Under Coach Tony da Luz at Wake Forest

After a difficult period at the University of North Carolina, where she struggled for game time, Murphy transferred to Wake Forest Demon Deacons in early 2023. There, she worked with long-time head coach Tony da Luz, who helped restore her confidence through individual meetings and a supportive environment. Da Luz recalled that Murphy had a bad experience at her previous institution and was initially leery and down. He noted that she was treated poorly and received very little positive feedback. By building a relationship based on trust and banter, Da Luz helped Murphy rediscover her self-belief. She eventually took on a leadership role, with Da Luz pegging her to be captain from her first week.

Technical Growth and Professional Record Transfer

Under Da Luz, Murphy developed into a high-effort player who pressed center-backs and chased down opponents, resulting in high GPS tracking numbers. She worked tirelessly in one-on-one sessions to improve her dribbling control and ability to play in tight spaces. Her technical development and creative movement in a free nine role allowed her to thrive. This growth culminated in Murphy joining Brighton from Newcastle this summer in a club-record fee. Her journey from a struggling university player to a record signing and international star illustrates the impact of targeted coaching and personal determination.