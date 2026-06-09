Emily O'Shea: Finding Inspiration in the Ordinary

Designer Emily O'Shea shares how her graduate collection, inspired by photos taken during a difficult commute, led to a fashion line that blends tulle embroidery with childhood memories of biker culture.

Designer Emily O'Shea finds inspiration in the joyful and the ordinary. When she declared that she wasn't nostalgic, her friend disagreed, pointing out that her work is based on memories and things that make her think.

Indeed, moments of reflection run through the Cork woman's designs. Emily's NCAD graduate collection was inspired by photos she took on her walk home after an accident left her dreading the commute. She distracted herself by snapping pictures of funny little things like a seagull eating salsa, a bit of graffiti, or a dropped shopping list.

Printing these photos onto fabric and cutting t-shirts by hand, she sold her entire graduate collection and has been making irreverent ready-to-wear t-shirts the same way ever since. Her current collection, available in select stores, is a continuation of her image-based meditation but in a different form. It is more delicate, combining layers of tulle with free-hand embroidery. She uses a darning stitch on her grandmother's old sewing machine, a difficult skill to master.

Her aunt, Anne Kiely, a print and textile designer, taught her from a young age how to do fun stuff with textiles. The jumper features four layers of tulle in each panel, 16 in total, with each layer having four to eight pieces of embroidery. She loves the looseness and craziness of it, the haziness of the embroidery reflecting a sense of memory. Each piece of embroidery is based on family photographs of Emily, her brother, and parents.

She comes from a family of bikers; her dad is really into bikes. While some people went to the beach or the park, she grew up going to rallies and bike shows. The idea behind the collection is to show bikes and bike culture through a child's eye, as a wonderful community of passionate friends. Perhaps she is a bit nostalgic after all, she grins.

Emily O'Shea's journey began with a simple accident that changed her daily commute. After being injured, she dreaded walking home, so she started taking photos to distract herself. Those photos became the foundation of her first collection. She printed them onto fabric and cut t-shirts by hand, a process that felt both personal and accessible.

The collection sold out immediately, encouraging her to continue. Over time, she refined her approach, moving from simple photoprints to more complex textile manipulations. Her current work involves intricate layers of tulle, each piece hand-embroidered with images from her childhood. The embroidery is free-hand, giving it a hazy, dreamlike quality that mimics the way memories fade and overlap.

She uses a darning stitch on her grandmother's old sewing machine, a machine that holds sentimental value. The process is labor-intensive, with each garment taking weeks to complete. But for Emily, the time spent is part of the art. She believes that fashion should tell a story, and her garments are narratives of her life.

Her family plays a central role in her work. Growing up in a biker family shaped her perspective. She recalls weekends spent at rallies, surrounded by leather, engines, and a sense of community. These experiences are now translated into her designs.

The current collection features motifs like motorcycles, helmets, and winding roads, all viewed through the innocent eyes of a child. She wants to capture the excitement and wonder she felt as a child, rather than the gritty reality of biker culture. The tulle layers create a softness that contrasts with the tough subject matter, symbolizing the blend of fragility and strength. Emily's work has been recognized in the fashion industry, and she continues to push boundaries.

She is inspired by everyday life, from street art to family albums. Her designs are available in boutiques that value craftsmanship and storytelling. She hopes to expand her brand while maintaining the handmade quality that defines it. For now, she remains focused on her art, finding beauty in the ordinary and joy in the process.

Her philosophy is that fashion should be fun, personal, and meaningful. She encourages others to look at the world with curiosity and to find inspiration in the small moments. Emily O'Shea proves that creativity can emerge from unexpected places, and that nostalgia, even if denied, can be a powerful force in art





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