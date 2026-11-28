Stars Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden reveal how they approach Netflix's Pride and Prejudice adaptation, citing pressure from past Colin Firth and Keira Knightley versions.

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden recently reunited at the Raffles Hotel in London to discuss their starring roles in the new Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. The actors, who portray Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy respectively, shared insights into their characters' dynamic and the immense pressure of stepping into iconic roles after previous beloved versions.

The Pressure of Prequel Legacies

The upcoming six-part series, adapted for the streaming giant by Dolly Alderton, arrives after a long gap since the last major adaptations. It has been twenty-one years since Joe Wright's film version starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, and thirty-one years since the BBC series featuring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth captivated over ten million viewers. The cultural impact of those earlier productions, particularly Firth's memorable lake scene, created a high bar for new actors.

Also read Blue Mountain State Season 3: Coach Daniels Faces Authority Challenge

Jack Lowden openly acknowledged feeling the weight of these predecessors, stating that he adores both Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen. He noted that it is difficult to separate his version of Darcy from the actors who came before him. Despite the pressure, Lowden received a joint email from Firth and Macfadyen welcoming him into the Darcy family, offering support rather than specific acting pointers. Corrin also studied the previous adaptations, noting that the beauty of the 2005 film stayed in their mind throughout the production.

Redefining Enemies to Lovers

The actors proposed a nuanced theory that the characters fall in love at the beginning of the story, rather than evolving from hatred. Corrin explained that they are enemies because they do not want to like each other, despite their natural attraction. This interpretation aligns with the enemies-to-lovers trope but adds complexity to the narrative. Lowden agreed, suggesting this perspective makes the relationship more interesting than a simple dislike between two people.

Advertisement

Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, accepted the role of Elizabeth Bennet quickly, recognizing it as a rare opportunity. They highlighted Elizabeth's modern sensibility and refusal to back down from conflict as key appeals of the character. Lowden, known for roles in Slow Horses and War & Peace, brought his own depth to the blunder-prone but charming Darcy. Their chemistry was evident during the interview, where they joked about their entrance into the hotel suite.

Navigating Complex Script Dialogue

One of the most challenging scenes for Corrin was Darcy's first failed proposal, where he admits his love while insulting Elizabeth's family. The scene is dense with Austen's intricate language, requiring precise timing and emotional delivery. Corrin described the experience as mentally taxing, as they had to process the complex thoughts faster than they could speak the words. This moment of incandescent rejection showcases Elizabeth's forthrightness and articulation.

Lowden praised Elizabeth's ability to access such strong emotions, noting her strength in the face of Darcy's arrogance. The adaptation aims to capture the spirit of Austen's 1813 novel while resonating with modern audiences. The series promises to deliver the romance and conflict that fans expect, grounded in the actors' fresh yet respectful interpretations of the beloved characters.