Emma Fogarty and Colin Farrell Star in Documentary About Rare Skin Condition

HBO documentary The Slightest Touch features Emma Fogarty, an Irish woman with epidermolysis bullosa, and her Hollywood friend Colin Farrell.

Emmy-winning actor Colin Farrell chartered a private jet for actor Emma Fogarty, who has a rare, incurable genetic skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa or EB. This unusual travel arrangement took place last month when Fogarty flew from Dublin to London for the premiere of a new documentary about her life. Commercial airlines were physically impossible for Fogarty due to the extreme fragility of her skin, which blisters and tears with the slightest touch.

The Story Behind The Slightest Touch Documentary

The Slightest Touch is a film directed by Rachel Fleit that documents the deep friendship between Farrell and Fogarty. Fogarty was born 42 years ago in Abbeyleix in County Laois, Ireland. When she was diagnosed with EB, her parents were told she was unlikely to survive a week. The condition causes the proteins that hold the layers of skin together to be missing or faulty, leaving skin as fragile as a butterfly's wings.

Also read Ireland Coach Andy Farrell Praises Resilience Ahead of South Africa Clash

Fogarty describes EB as the most painful condition nobody has heard of. Eighty percent of her body is without skin and is wrapped in bandages to protect the wounds. Every minute of every day is very hard and extremely painful for her. A nurse comes in daily, and every other day a full bandage change takes between two and four hours.

Fogarty's Remarkable Achievements Despite Disability

Despite her condition, Fogarty raised more than €1 million for charity in 2024. She celebrated her 40th birthday by participating in the Dublin marathon. Farrell pushed her wheelchair for the final 4 kilometers, representing one kilometer for every decade of her life. It took months to prepare for the marathon, and the effort was all documented in the new film.

Advertisement

Fogarty asked for the film to include scenes showing her getting a bandage change. She explained that it is incredibly personal but important to show. When she walks into a room, people see her hands and arms bandaged. This visual is intense but helps people understand the reality of living with EB.

The Unlikely Friendship Between Star and Fan

Fogarty first crossed paths with Farrell about 15 years ago at a charity dinner. What clicked immediately was their shared sense of humor. Fogarty remembers they were laughing from the minute they met and were slagging each other. Their friendship started with occasional texts a couple of times a year. Now, whenever Farrell flies to Ireland from Los Angeles, he pops over.

He will have a cup of tea and a sandwich and sit down to chat to the family. Farrell's father is big into films, so he will always be chatting to Colin about the films. Fogarty, however, prefers to ask about the kids. She lives in Abbeyleix in Co Laois with her parents. Growing up, she was determined to lead as normal a life as possible with EB.

Impact of Epidermolysis Bullosa on Life and Health

At 18, Fogarty left home to study in Limerick. After college, she moved to Dublin, working in a bank and living independently in her own flat. Then, at the age of 23, she broke a leg. This injury forced a move back home to her parents. Her severe form of EB puts her at high risk for an aggressive skin cancer. She has been diagnosed twice.

Advertisement

Her left leg was amputated in 2019 following a cancer diagnosis. After she lost her leg, Colin was one of the only people who asked how her mental health was. People were often too afraid to ask or didn't want to. He was one of the few who did. Fogarty says they are the closest they have ever been after 15 years of friendship.

The Marathon Experience and Future Outlook

On the day of the marathon, Fogarty had painkillers tucked up her sleeve. The adrenaline got her through the event. She could feel the energy in the crowds. It was pure electric and pushed her through without feeling any pain. The marathon took it out of her, she admits. Luckily, there were no bumps or knocks during the race.

Afterwards, she found a wound on her knee. She thinks it was caused by the boot-cut jeans she was wearing. It took a year to heal. Fogarty is the oldest surviving person in Ireland with her form of EB. Her condition will deteriorate as she ages. She remains positive, noting that there is a gift in the life she has been given. Farrell knows he will have her with him for the rest of his days as a true friend.