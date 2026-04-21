Emotional Final Farewell: Home of the Year Pays Tribute to the Late Hugh Wallace

The Home of the Year season 12 finale featured a touching tribute to celebrity architect Hugh Wallace, whose sudden passing left a void in the hearts of his colleagues and viewers alike.

The season 12 finale of the popular interior design competition, Home of the Year, concluded this Tuesday with a poignant and deeply emotional tribute to the late architect Hugh Wallace . The episode culminated in the crowning of finalists Lorcan and Adrian, whose exquisite Kildare property secured the top prize. However, the celebration of exceptional architecture was underscored by a bittersweet atmosphere, as the production team aired a heartfelt montage featuring archival footage of Wallace.

Having passed away suddenly in December, the esteemed architect left behind a legacy of creativity and warmth that deeply resonated with his colleagues and the viewing public. This finale serves as the final installment featuring new, previously unseen footage of him, making it a significant moment for both the show and its dedicated audience. The montage provided a touching retrospective, highlighting Wallace’s infectious enthusiasm and his genuine rapport with fellow judges Amanda Bone and Siobhan Lam. Viewers were reminded of his professional brilliance as he was shown interacting with the production crew and sharing insightful commentary about the finalists. In a moment that now holds immense significance for the winning pair, Lorcan and Adrian, Wallace had previously noted that their residence stood out to him the moment he stepped through the door. The response on social media platforms was immediate and overwhelming, with fans expressing their gratitude for his years of contributions to Irish television and sharing memories of his charismatic personality. Many viewers noted that the tribute was a fitting and respectful end to a season that showcased his undeniable passion for design and home restoration. Behind the scenes, the loss of Hugh Wallace continues to be felt profoundly by those who worked closely with him. Fellow judge Amanda Bone recently opened up about the emotional toll of watching the series, admitting that the experience has been incredibly difficult. She shared that she could not bring herself to watch the episodes alone, noting that each installment served as a painful reminder that his time on screen was finite. Her husband, Niall, poignantly identified that her distress stemmed from the subconscious realization that every episode watched brought them closer to the end of his final appearances. Despite this, Bone has found comfort in viewing his work on the series The Great House Revival, though she acknowledges that the grief remains raw. The tributes from RTE and the wider public highlight the immense respect and affection held for Wallace, describing him as a warm, creative, and intelligent individual whose professional integrity and love for architecture made him a beloved national figure. His influence on the industry and his ability to bring sunshine to every project he touched will undoubtedly be missed by all who had the pleasure of watching him





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Hugh Wallace Home Of The Year RTE Architecture Television Tribute

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