Employers, trade unions and Government ministers to discuss 2027 Budget

The 2027 Budget is set to be discussed by employers, trade unions and Government ministers in Dublin on Monday. The Coalition has billed the event as Reforming now for a secure future, with immediate cost pressures caused by inflation and rising energy prices being a high priority.

Employers , trade unions and Government ministers are set to kick off discussions on the 2027 Budget as they will come together in Dublin on Monday to talk measures.

The Coalition has billed the event, which is taking place in Dublin Castle, Reforming now for a secure future. Immediate cost pressures caused by inflation and rising energy prices will be a high priority as Budget preparations get under way. In a statement ahead of the conference, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions criticised the Government's move to cut VAT for the hospitality industry at a cost of €750 million, RTE reports.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris will tell the conference: Successive Budgets have increased the point at which workers enter the higher rate of income tax, helping people keep more of what they earn. As we prepare Budget 2027, we will consider further increases in that threshold as a practical way of ensuring wage growth translates into higher take-home pay.

It comes as last month Taoiseach Micheal Martin has issued an update on a possible cost of living package in the upcoming budget. Budget 2027 is set to be announced in the autumn and the government are already deliberating on what measures they hope to roll out. Last year's budget moved away from one-off cost of living measures such as double social welfare payments, lump sums and energy credits.

However, the Taoiseach admitted that the effect of the ongoing cost of living crisis would have to be reflected in next year's budget. Speaking at the Galway West count centre, Mr Martin said: Electorally, the cost of living has clearly impacted hugely on people. Asked if there would be a cost of living package in the budget, he said: I think we're going to reflect the realities of how people are feeling as best we can in the budget.

However, Taoiseach has refused to commit to an additional payment to support disabled people, despite saying it is a key target for the Government





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2027 Budget Employers Trade Unions Government Ministers Cost Of Living Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthropic Withdraws Access to Powerful AI Models Amid Government DisputeAnthropic, a leading AI company, has withdrawn access to its most powerful models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, after a government dispute over safety and security concerns. The company has condemned the order, saying it is based on a 'misunderstanding' and has the potential to halt all new model deployments.

Read more »

Government to introduce new tax on derelict properties out of frustration, Tánaiste saysThe Irish government announced plans to introduce a new tax on derelict properties, citing frustration and anger at local authorities' failure to tackle the issue. The tax, to be collected by Revenue, will initially apply to cities and towns at a rate of at least 7 percent of a property's market value annually. Tánaiste Simon Harris criticized local councils for not doing enough, despite extra funding and staff, and said the government will legislate the measure in this year's budget. Property owners are urged to either renovate or face the levy.

Read more »

The Irish Times view on expanding the Cabinet: ignoring the fundamental questionIn Ireland’s centralised system of Government, too much lands on the desk of the minister

Read more »

The Irish Times view on energy supports: focus on those who need themThe Government is under pressure to help households as arrears rise on energy bills

Read more »