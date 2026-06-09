Energia monitoring energy prices amid Middle East turmoil and World Cup free-to-air TV uncertainty

Energia is 'monitoring' energy prices as the company reports solid full-year results and prepares for its imminent takeover by French private equity firm Ardian. Meanwhile, a report by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) warns that Ireland will face a shortage of over 2,200 surveyors by 2029 if the economy grows in line with Budget 2026.

Energia is 'monitoring' energy prices as the company reports solid full-year results and prepares for its imminent takeover by French private equity firm Ardian. This move follows Electric Ireland , the ESB unit and largest gas and electricity supplier in the Republic, and Yuno Energy announcing increases in customer prices in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a report by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) warns that Ireland will face a shortage of over 2,200 surveyors by 2029 if the economy grows in line with Budget 2026. The report, entitled Employment Outlook for the Surveying Profession 2026 - 2029, highlights the need for the government to deliver on its ambitious infrastructure plans to address this shortage.

Additionally, the report suggests that the construction industry will continue to grow, with a projected increase in employment of 10% over the next four years. Furthermore, the report notes that the industry will require an additional 12,000 workers to meet the demand for housing and infrastructure projects. The report's findings have significant implications for the government's ability to deliver on its infrastructure plans, and highlight the need for urgent action to address the shortage of surveyors.

In other news, the World Cup is set to be broadcast on free-to-air television in Ireland once again this year, but it remains to be seen whether this will be the case for much longer. As the price of sports TV rights continues to rise, and audiences become increasingly fragmented, it is likely that the World Cup will eventually move to a paid-for platform.

This would be a significant change for Irish sports fans, who have grown accustomed to watching the World Cup on free-to-air television. The move would also have significant implications for the broadcasting industry, with potential impacts on advertising revenue and viewer numbers. In related news, a software engineer has been caught providing an unlicensed taxi service after a sting operation. The engineer, who is 23 years old, was caught by authorities and is now facing charges.

The incident highlights the need for greater regulation of the taxi industry, and the importance of ensuring that all taxi drivers are properly licensed and insured. The incident also raises questions about the ease with which individuals can operate unlicensed taxi services, and the potential risks to public safety. In the world of finance, a survey by ESET has found that Irish businesses are increasingly concerned about the impact of cybersecurity threats on their operations in the year ahead.

The survey found that 71% of businesses are concerned about the threat of cybercrime, with 45% of respondents citing the need for greater investment in cybersecurity measures. The findings of the survey have significant implications for Irish businesses, which must take urgent action to protect themselves against the growing threat of cybercrime.

In the world of assisted living, the sector is not as well developed in Ireland as it is in the US, but could it be the right call for you or your loved ones? With an aging population and increasing demand for care, the assisted living sector is likely to grow in Ireland in the coming years.

However, the sector faces significant challenges, including a lack of funding and a shortage of skilled workers. In the world of tax, a reader has asked about the tax implications of inheriting a home in Ireland where the previous owner had a 'right of residence'. The reader is seeking advice on the tax implications of the inheritance, and the potential for the property to be exempt from capital gains tax.

The answer to this question will depend on a range of factors, including the value of the property and the tax status of the previous owner. In the world of real estate, a report by the SCSI has highlighted the need for greater investment in the construction industry to address the shortage of surveyors. The report notes that the industry will require an additional 12,000 workers to meet the demand for housing and infrastructure projects.

The report's findings have significant implications for the government's ability to deliver on its infrastructure plans, and highlight the need for urgent action to address the shortage of surveyors. In the world of employment, a report by the SCSI has found that the construction industry will continue to grow, with a projected increase in employment of 10% over the next four years.

The report notes that the industry will require an additional 12,000 workers to meet the demand for housing and infrastructure projects. The report's findings have significant implications for the government's ability to deliver on its infrastructure plans, and highlight the need for urgent action to address the shortage of surveyors





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Energia Energy Prices Middle East Turmoil World Cup Free-To-Air TV Ireland Surveyors Shortage

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