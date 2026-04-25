Energy Efficiency Drives Premium in Irish Housing Market

A Geowox report reveals homes with high BER ratings (A-B) sell for €110,000 more than those with lower ratings (C-G). Overall house prices rise, but sales volume dips slightly. Government interventions aim to boost PRS investment and new-build completions.

A recent report from Geowox , a Dublin-based valuation company, highlights a significant trend in the Irish housing market: buyers are demonstrably willing to pay a substantial premium for homes with superior energy efficiency .

The analysis, focusing on the first quarter of the current year, reveals a clear correlation between a property's Building Energy Rating (BER) and its sale price. Specifically, homes achieving a BER rating of A or B commanded a median sales price of €465,000. This figure represents a noteworthy 31 percent increase, or an additional €110,000, compared to properties with lower BER ratings ranging from C to G, which achieved a median price of €355,000.

The report deliberately excluded new builds from this comparison to isolate the impact of existing energy efficiency measures, providing a more accurate assessment of the premium attributed solely to a home's energy performance. This finding arrives just before a planned overhaul of Ireland’s BER system, scheduled for next month.

The current 15-point scale, ranging from A to G with numerous subcategories, will be replaced with a simplified system, aiming for greater clarity and ease of understanding for both buyers and sellers. The broader housing market context, as detailed in the Geowox report, indicates a slight contraction in overall sales volume. The total number of homes sold in the first quarter decreased by 2.5 percent, reaching 11,163 units compared to the same period last year.

However, this decline was partially offset by a significant increase in new home sales, which rose by 17.7 percent year-on-year, accounting for 2,428 properties. Despite the slight dip in volume, overall house prices continued their upward trajectory, increasing by 6.9 percent over the past year. The median price for a home sold in Ireland during the first three months of the year settled at €385,000, a €25,000 increase from the previous year’s corresponding period.

Geographical variations in pricing are also prominent, with Dublin city consistently ranking as the most expensive urban center, boasting a median price of €580,000. In contrast, Monaghan emerged as the most affordable location, with a median price of €164,000. Within Dublin itself, significant price disparities exist between different postal districts, with areas like Churchtown, Clonskeagh, and Dundrum recording the highest median prices at €784,000, while Dublin 10 presented the lowest at €325,000.

These localized differences underscore the importance of considering specific location when evaluating property values. The report also touches upon the challenges facing the private rental sector (PRS) and the new-build apartment market. PRS investment experienced a near standstill in 2022, largely due to escalating borrowing and construction costs. This slowdown directly impacted the rate of new home completions.

Industry stakeholders also pointed to stringent rent regulations as a deterrent to investment. In response, the government has implemented measures to revitalize the sector, including relaxing rent controls, revising apartment design standards, and reducing the VAT rate on new-build apartments in the recent budget. Marco Giardina, head of data at Geowox, summarized the current market dynamics, stating that construction costs are steadily increasing, while energy-efficient and new homes continue to attract significant price premiums.

The interplay between these factors – rising costs, evolving regulations, and consumer demand for sustainable housing – will likely shape the future trajectory of the Irish property market. The changes to the BER system are expected to further emphasize the importance of energy efficiency in property valuations and purchasing decisions, potentially widening the gap between high-performing and low-performing homes.

The report serves as a valuable resource for both prospective buyers and sellers, providing insights into the key trends and factors influencing the Irish housing landscape





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Irish Housing Market BER Rating Energy Efficiency House Prices Property Valuation Geowox PRS Investment New Homes

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