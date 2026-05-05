Energy Poverty: The Choice Between Eating and Heating

The article discusses the growing issue of energy poverty in Ireland, highlighting how rising energy costs disproportionately affect low-income households, forcing them to choose between essential needs like food and heating. It criticizes the government's response and data collection methods, arguing that they underestimate the problem and fail to address the immediate needs of those most vulnerable.

The rising cost of energy is creating a stark choice for those with limited financial resources: between affording food and maintaining adequate heating. This situation generates significant stress and distress, yet political attention seems disproportionately focused on those who are merely stressed rather than those deeply suffering.

A concerning aspect of this issue is what can be termed 'learned ignorance' – a deliberate construction of official knowledge that overlooks crucial information. This manifests in the failure to account for the long-term costs of inaction on critical issues like child poverty and decarbonization within state budgets. This deliberate oversight extends to immediate crises, exemplified by the government's inadequate response to the energy crisis.

While the crisis impacts everyone, the burden falls heaviest on those already struggling financially, where an oil price increase can have immediate and devastating consequences. The current political system prioritizes the loudest voices, leaving those most in need unheard and unsupported. Policy is effectively reversed, where those requiring the most assistance are least likely to receive it. This requires rendering the obvious invisible, and in the case of energy poverty, Ireland employs a flawed measurement system.

The official definition of energy poverty, based on spending over 10% of disposable income on energy, is inadequate and relies on the Household Budget Survey, conducted only every five years – a timeframe ill-suited to the volatile energy market. A more accurate and timely measure, the EU’s SILC survey, which assesses 'inability to afford adequate warmth' annually, is largely ignored. This is akin to a doctor neglecting acute symptoms while monitoring chronic conditions.

Official data consequently underestimates the extent of fuel poverty, portraying it as stable when, in reality, it fluctuates significantly with energy price shocks. Recent data reveals that in 2024, 14% of Irish households reported being unable to afford adequate warmth, and almost a third faced some form of energy affordability challenge. Those most affected include carers, individuals with long-term illnesses, single parents, low-income workers with high rent burdens, and those living alone.

These are the individuals who lack the financial buffers to absorb energy price increases, yet they also lack the political clout to demand attention. The situation is particularly dire for women. The good news is that alleviating energy poverty is surprisingly affordable – approximately €9 per week per household, less than the cost of a pint in some tourist areas.

This is far more cost-effective than the government’s broad-based, universal measures, such as the recent €250 electricity credit, which cost the Exchequer €575 million





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Energy Poverty Ireland Cost Of Living Fuel Poverty Government Policy

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