Engineer Sacked Over Fuel Card Use Claims Unfair Dismissal

An engineer is taking his former employer, an explosives firm, to the WRC claiming unfair dismissal after being sacked for excessive fuel card use. The company presented CCTV evidence of misuse, while the engineer cited long working hours and a lack of recognition as justification for his actions.

An engineer employed by an explosives and blasting firm, formerly known as Irish Industrial Explosives and recently rebranded, has brought a case before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) following his dismissal for what the company deemed excessive use of a company fuel card .

Thomas Giles, the engineer in question, was investigated after discrepancies were identified in his fuel consumption, which was found to be significantly higher than that of his colleagues – approximately twice as much. The investigation began in 2022, and culminated in a dismissal decision after a disciplinary process concluded that Giles’ actions constituted gross misconduct.

The company presented evidence, including CCTV footage from Circle K service stations, purportedly showing Giles filling canisters and vehicles other than his assigned company Land Cruiser. Giles, who represented himself at the WRC hearing, defended his actions by stating he was unhappy with his employer and had been working extensive, unremunerated overtime, estimating its value at €200,000 during his time with the company.

He claimed that after a particularly long work week, he discovered his company vehicle had a flat battery. He then allowed the vehicle to run continuously to recharge the battery, and subsequently felt that the company’s lack of recognition for his long hours justified a less stringent approach to fuel usage. He also admitted to fueling other vehicles when his own was temporarily out of service due to battery issues.

The company, however, maintained that Giles’ explanation did not account for the scale of the fuel usage and that the CCTV evidence indicated a pattern of misuse. A disciplinary panel determined that his actions amounted to abuse of the company vehicle, excessive fuel card use, and overall excessive fuel consumption, leading to his dismissal. Giles argued that the company had entrenched opinions and unsafe working practices, and that his case was an attempt to bring these issues to light.

He further alleged that he was being 'blacklisted' in the industry, experiencing a loss of potential employment opportunities after initial successful interviews, and had incurred significant debt as a result of his unemployment. He estimated a career loss of €500,000. The company, represented by Zoe O’Sullivan, strongly refuted Giles’ claims, asserting that the dismissal followed a thorough and fair process. O’Sullivan emphasized that Giles was afforded maximum fairness throughout the investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

She highlighted the CCTV evidence as a key factor in the decision, demonstrating fuel being dispensed into vehicles and canisters not associated with company business. The company maintained that Giles’ explanation of leaving the vehicle running all weekend, even with questioning about whether it was turned off overnight, did not adequately justify the extent of the fuel usage. The WRC is now tasked with determining whether the dismissal was unfair, considering the evidence presented by both sides.

The case raises questions about the balance between employer oversight of company resources and employee concerns regarding workload and recognition. The outcome of this case could have implications for similar disputes involving company vehicle and fuel card usage, and the rights of employees working long hours





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