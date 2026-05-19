Engineering Student Convicted of Rape

A 23-year-old engineering student has been found guilty of raping a Spanish national he had been in a relationship with. Youssef Shehata, of Tallaght Cross West, Dublin 24, was convicted of raping the victim in her Dublin apartment on September 16, 2022.

A man who raped a Spanish national he had been in a relationship with after she told him she was too sore to have sex has been jailed for four years.

Youssef Shehata, a 23-year-old engineering student, was found guilty of raping the victim in her Dublin apartment on September 16, 2022. The woman, who was 24 at the time, met Shehata at her place of work and they began messaging each other, starting a sexual relationship. The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, reported the rape to gardaí after Shehata continued having sex with her despite her repeated refusals.

Shehata faced charges of rape and was arrested after the victim reported the incident. On appeal, the man was found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge acknowledged Shehata's promising future but noted his lack of emotional maturity, stating that his actions had caused significant harm to the victim.

Youssef Shehata was sentenced to five years in prison but released on strict conditions, including three years of engagement with the Probation Service upon his release





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Rape Engineering Student Convicted Sentenced To Four Years In Prison Spanish National

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