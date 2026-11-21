England defeats New Zealand 37-12 in a dominant Nations Championship performance, securing their fifth consecutive Test victory and a major boost ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

England secured a commanding 37-12 victory over New Zealand in the Nations Championship, delivering a stark warning to their rivals just one year before the 2027 World Cup final. The match at Allianz Stadium marked England's fifth consecutive Test win and their first back-to-back victories against the All Blacks since 2002 and 2003. Former England captain Lewis Moody, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease last year, inspired the team by joining the V-formation response to the haka before watching from the stands as his team dismantled the hosts.

Moody's Influence Drives England's Record Win

Henry Slade crossed in the fifth minute after Fin Smith deceived the New Zealand midfield with a grubber kick, setting the tone for England's relentless attack. The presence of Moody visibly elevated the performance of Maro Itoje and the squad, creating a high-octane start that swamped the All Blacks with quick ball. England capitalized on early pressure to build a 19-0 lead through a two-try burst within four minutes, featuring scores from Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Earl.

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Ben Earl Leads Forward Dominance in Victory

Ben Earl, Man of the Match, scored a horror try by exploding from the base of a scrum and flattening Cam Roigard, further extending England's advantage. The forward dominance displayed by Earl, Ollie Chessum, and Itoje continued as the bench arrived to step up the assault on the New Zealand line. Ollie Chessum crossed early in the second half, while Marcus Smith added a penalty to restore authority after a slick Beauden Barrett try briefly offered hope to the visitors.

Scotland Beats Japan 67-5 with Ten Tries

In the Northern Hemisphere, Scotland registered a massive 67-5 victory over Japan, driven by Darcy Graham and Liam McConnell. Graham moved to 41 career tries for his country, stepping six clear of Duhan van der Merwe at the top of the national team's all-time scoring charts with a hat-trick. McConnell also enjoyed a standout performance, breaking his Scotland duck with a treble of his own in the comfortable win.

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Townsend's Changed Squad Dominates Pool Stage

Gregor Townsend made ten changes to the side that defeated Australia, yet Scotland maintained their intensity by running in three unanswered tries in the opening quarter. Jamie Dobie, Kyle Rowe, and Rory Hutchinson also crossed as the Scots completed their pool-stage fixtures with a fourth win from six matches. They secured a high-margin victory to improve their standing in the Northern Hemisphere table ahead of finals weekend in London.

Japan Struggles Against Clinical Scottish Attack

The beleaguered Japanese team struggled to contain the English and Scottish attacks, with only Takuro Matsunaga managing to score in the 53rd minute after a bouncing ball eluded Kyle Rowe. Matsunaga was unable to add the conversion, leaving Japan with just five points in a match that highlighted the growing gap between the tiers. Scotland's clinical finishing, led by Ollie Smith's double, ensured they entered finals weekend in strong position.