England Defeat Spain in Nations League After Late Comeback

England secured a dramatic 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Madrid, advancing as group winners despite a late Spanish surge.

England delivered a commanding performance against Spain in the Nations League on Thursday night, securing a sensational 3-2 victory in Madrid. Thomas Tuchel's squad demonstrated their elite status by dominating the first half and maintaining their lead despite a furious Spanish comeback in the second period. The result confirms England's superiority in Group 4, propelling them to the quarter-finals as group winners above the defending World Cup champions.

England Dominate First Half With Clinical Finish

The match began with England applying intense pressure, showcasing a proactive style that unsettled the Spanish defense from the opening minutes. Lewis Hall executed a precise spin move in the eighth minute to advance the ball up the field, setting the tone for an aggressive English approach. Jude Bellingham created an early chance, but Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon produced a brilliant reflex save to deny the midfield star after a Declan Rice corner.

Also read Nathan Collins Returns to Ireland Defence for Crucial Nations League Clash with Austria

The breakthrough came just before halftime when Elliot Anderson made a decisive pass to Harry Kane. Kane drew a foul from Pau Cubarsi in the box, earning a penalty after a video assistant referee review. Despite the wait for the decision, Kane calmly converted to give England a 1-0 lead entering the interval. The hosts entered the locker room with momentum, having effectively neutralized the Spanish threat in the early stages.

England Extend Lead Before Red Card Changes Game

Early in the second half, England doubled their advantage through a well-worked set piece. Declan Rice delivered a precise outswinging corner that Ezri Konsa met unmarked to head home, making the score 2-0. Bellingham celebrated by engaging with the traveling supporters, highlighting the complete control England exerted over the match dynamics.

Advertisement

Ben White then added a third goal shortly after, extending the lead to 3-0 and appearing to seal the victory. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Jarell Quansah made a critical error, allowing Lamine Yamal to break through. Yamal was fouled by Elliot Anderson, who received a red card, leaving England with ten men. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty, reducing the deficit to 3-1 and igniting a siege on the English goal.

Spain Fight Back But England Hold On for Win

With only ten men on the pitch, England entered survival mode as Spain poured forward in search of an equalizer. Nico Williams scored a second penalty for Spain, assisted by Yamal, bringing the score to 3-2. The substitute striker's goal intensified the pressure on the English defense, creating moments of genuine anxiety for the visitors and their supporters.

James Trafford proved decisive in the closing stages, producing a stunning late save to deny Aymeric Laporte. His intervention preserved the lead, ensuring England remained unbeaten in the group stage. The victory serves as a powerful statement from Tuchel's team, demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline against the world champions. England will now advance to the quarter-finals with significant confidence.